Greek Maritime Golf Event 2021: Everything is ready for the top maritime golf tournament With an approved health & safety protocol by the General Secretariat of Sports

Greek Maritime Golf Event 2021: Everything is ready for the top maritime golf tournament With an approved health & safety protocol by the General Secretariat of SportsSeptember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 All shipping routes lead to the Greek Maritime Golf Event, the remarkable maritime golf tournament that will be held for the 7th year on September 3-5, 2021, at Costa Navarino, Messinia.
Tournament’s safety
The Greek Maritime Golf Event will bring together distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community who will compete in the completely safe destination of Costa Navarino, under a strict health and safety protocol established by the event’s production staff and approved by the Health Scientific Committee of the General Secretariat of Sports. You may find the event’s protocol here.
Golfing action
Greek Maritime Golf Event teams, consisting of four people in each team, will compete in the two signature 18-hole courses, The Dunes Course and The Bay Course. More specifically on Saturday, September 4, participants will take part in a shotgun scramble that will take place at The Dunes Course, in a stunning natural landscape full of centuries-old olive trees. On Sunday, September 5, golfers will have the option of participating in the two (2) ball better ball (3/4 hcp), to be held at The Bay Course, with a magnificent view of the historic Bay of Navarino, and the picturesque port of Pylos.
Participating teams will claim the prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings on both courses; while special awards will be given in the context of Saturdays’ game to individual players, who will achieve the best scores in the special categories “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin”.
Golf Clinic
Non-golfers will have the opportunity to attend the golf clinic and take part in the putting competition to be held on Saturday, September 4 at The Dunes Course.
The shipping community supports KARKINAKI
On Saturday, September 4, the awards ceremony will be glamorous and full of surprises and gifts for its participants. The event will be presented by the Euroleague legend, Joe Arlauckas and the international model Ioanna Papadimitriou.
In collaboration with the unique agency in Europe, dealing with trading cards and memorabilia, Trace ‘n Chase, a silent auction will be held for the first time, in which items of golf legends such as Gary Player, Tiger Woods, Roy Mcllroy and world-class athletes, including NBA Finals Champion & MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, NFL player Tom Brady and tennis player Serena Williams will be auctioned.
The shipping community is expected for another year to “embrace” and actively support the event’s good cause, as during the ceremony participants will have the opportunity to directly contribute with their desired amount at the specially designed area. The total amount to be collected will be given to the Non-Profit Organization KARKINAKI, which claims intervention in the effort of stopping Childhood and adolescent cancer being a taboo issue, but also finding as many allies as possible so that every child who suffers from cancer has equal access to high-quality hospitalization, effective treatment and, ultimately, the right to life.
You may check the event’s detailed schedule here.
Greek Maritime Golf Event is attended by some of the leading shipping companies from Greece and Cyprus as well as great Greek companies that support the event.
The event is held under the auspices of the Hellenic Golf Federation. Greek Maritime Golf Event, is organized by Birdie Events, through an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The award-winning sports marketing agency of ActiveMedia Group has undertaken the event’s Golf Production. The tournament is addressed exclusively to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.
You may watch the tournament’s teaser video here.
Hashtag: #greekmaritimegolfevent
Foto credit: Greek Maritime Golf Event by Charis Akriviadis
