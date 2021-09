Industry leaders & organizations call for decisive government action to enable full decarbonization of international shipping by 2050

The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum, and Friends of Ocean Action. Members of the taskforce include Cargill Ocean Transportation, Citi, the COP26 Climate Champions team, the Energy Transitions Commission, Lloyd’s Register, Port of Antwerp, Torvald Klaveness, Trafigura, Yara, and UMAS.Learn more about the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization and see the full list of SignatoriesLearn more about what concrete actions Signatories of the Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization are taking in support of shipping decarbonization here