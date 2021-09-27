Latest Weekly S&P Report 2021 -09- 27 of Xclusiv Shipbrokers Inc. Evergrande Group debt crisis creates concerns

Latest Weekly S&P Report 2021 -09- 27 of Xclusiv Shipbrokers Inc. Evergrande Group debt crisis creates concernsSeptember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 30th, 2021 China’s construction and real estate giant, Evergrande Group debt crisis created concerns over a risk of a Lehman style collapse of the building industry inside the second biggest economy of the world. Given the footprint that housing market has in Chinese economy, where 27% of loans are for real estate whilst property accounts for approximately 40% of assets owned by Chinese households, contagion from a potential collapse could reverberate beyond household, to other sectors of the Chinese economy.
Such worrying news over the second largest economy and biggest importer and consumer of dry bulk commodities would normally negatively affect the sentiment and consequently the physical dry bulk market. To the contrary, Capesize FFA rates for September and October improved whilst freight rates moved higher across all segments, supported mainly by Capesizes which reached new highs with the spot rate weighted average across five routes to reach levels in xs of USD 61,000/day, a mark which we last saw back in 2008.
The BDI and BCI closed the week at 4,644 and 7,393 points, respectively. Worth noting, on 23rd September BDI climbed to 4,651 points, while the BCI rose to 7,438 points, both representing the highest since Nov 2009. The BHSI after having 11 consecutive gains, closed the week at 1,925 points which is the highest since 5 Sep 2008 when it was at 1,964 points.
Oil prices rose last week with Brent crude reaching its highest level since 22nd October 2018, finding momentum in the growing U.S. fuel demand and due to supply constraints in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico because of the two recent hurricanes which have hampered production. According to data from Energy Information Administration (EIA), US Crude stocks fell by 3.5million barrels to 414million barrels which is the lowest since October 2018. Oil prices also found some support as several members of OPEC+ struggled to raise output recently, due to years of under-investment or delays to maintenance work because of the coronavirus pandemic. With signs of strong fuel demand, as travel bans and pandemic measures are easing, tanker market sentiment towards a recovery on freights over the coming months remain bullish. VLCC rates improved throughout all last week, rates are still low but are showing some pulse and there is expectation that recovering demand will bring, in turn, increased tanker volumes. In addition, there are expectations of a spillover impact from higher gas prices as we move into winter.
Above news are reflected in the secondhand market in both dry and wet segments. On dry bulk, the secondhand market remains active with some interesting sales to report, mostly on geared tonnage. The non eco type Ultramax BC “Sailing Sky” – 61k/2014 Shin Kasado, having been sold to Southeast Asian based Buyers for region USD 27mills. On the handysize sector, the eco type “Cielo Di Gaspesie” - 37k/2012 HMD sold for xs USD 19 mills, and the two Oryx owned units “Eos Victory” & “Eos Esperanza” - 34k/2012 Shin Kurushima are committed high USD 34mills enbloc. Moreover, the Chinese built “Strategic Endeavor” & “Strategic Encounter” - 33k/2010 Zhejiang Zhenghe are committed for USD 14mills each. On tankers, although the volume of transactions is significantly lower, market’s
anticipated rebound led to more than a dozen Buyers offering and competing on the DPP LRII “Ocean Vela” - 109k/2009 SWS which at the time of writing is trading shade above USD 18mills. From the same distressed stable the “Ocean Mars” - 50k/2007 SLS sold for region USD 8.7mills.
