Market update 20th-26th September 2021 / Week 38 By Yiannis Vamvakas, Research Analyst of Allied Shipbroking Inc.September 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 30th, 2021 We are reaching the final quarter of the year and the world’s economy seems to now be facing a fresh challenge. The major upsurge in energy prices, with the gas sector being at the top of concerns, has already affected both industry and households alike and with winter approaching in the northern hemisphere, worries are mounting.
The limited supply in combination with the increased energy demand, after a prolong period of industrial production disruptions due to the pandemic, have had as a result the severe competition for gas imports between Europe and Asia. This contest has led to a price spike of more than 600% compared to the same period in 2019, with the respective impact being witnessed in electricity generation prices. Given that energy costs are the highest component within operating expenses for many industries, it is of little surprise that production disruptions have already been seen. Numerous cases having emerged, with Yara’s decision to curtail around 40% of its European ammonia production capacity being a prime example. The domino effect in global supply chains seem to be inevitable. Furthermore, EU climate policies are also criticized for the to-day’s price hike. The decarbonization and the limitation of fossil fuel consumption, have trimmed the level of flexibility available to the continent’s energy mix. Europe is not the only region of the world that is encountering such an energy crunch. Power supply issues have been seen in China as well. The rising demand for electric power generation in the country cannot be covered by local producers, after the decisions by Beijing for significant cuts in emissions. Alongside, the rise in gas prices, coal prices have compounded the issue in the country. Aluminum smelters, food processing plants and technology parts factories have already proceeded to scaling back produc-tion. In addition to the soared prices, China has to tackle this issue amidst and ongoing trade ban of imports from Australia, the second biggest exporter of coal in the world.
The “reading” from these tensions in the energy sector can be two-fold from the per-spective of the shipping industry. The price hike in the gas sector is likely to dampen demand growth for LNG and LPG, while at the same time it may be an opportunity for crude oil producers to regain some of the lost demand of the last couple of years. There are countries that have the capacity to increase their oil-based energy produc-tion in order to keep up with the mounting demand and the limited usage of gas. An increase of interest for crude oil and heavy fuel oil will be able to give an additional boost to the tanker market during the winter period, which also happens to be a time where enquiries seasonally ramp up. Apart from this, the latest estimations for oil de-mand are bullish for 2022, as OPEC has stated that it expects oil demand to surpass 2019 figures next year (at around 100.8 million bpd), while IEA is less optimistic, but still believes that the recovery will be robust next year, reaching 99.4 million bpd, which is close to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the disruptions in production in several industries may lead to decreased trade, but also cause further shifts in trade routes for some commodities, which is likely to increase the ton-mile demand for ships. The latter will have an impact on sectors such as dry bulk and containerships.
The question though that is swirling across most minds is over if this situation is tem-porary or will it create the base for a new norm with much higher gas prices and how fast the global economy will be able to adapt. The answers will determine to what extent each shipping sector benefits or not and to what extent.
Capesize – Another milestone took place for the biggest size segment, with the benchmark BCI 5TC figure climbing above the US$ 60,000/day mark. We haven’t seen the Capesize market hitting this “roof” since 2009, while in 2010, the highest figure noted during the year was slightly below (at US$ 59,324/day). Once again, the main driver has been the Pacific, which saw its number boosted further by around 26.4%. The stringer availability of tonnage and mismatched itineraries were mostly the factors behind this trend.
Panamax – In the Panamax size segment, things did not move in a similarly em-phatic way, with the market though remaining on a positive track as of the past week. The BPI TCA figure gained 2.7% on a w-o-w basis, with supply-demand dynamics remaining solid on many of the key trades for the time being.
Supramax – Rather inline, the Supramax market moved on the positive side for yet another week, albeit though on marginal terms. The BSI TCA grew by 1.6%, whilst most of the main trades finished the week with some slight gains. The slug-gish start to the week, given the holidays in Asia, didn’t help the situation. Howev-er, with fresh demand emerging during the later part and with overall sentiment remaining robust at the same time, things returned on a firm track.
Handysize – New high levels took place for the Handysize segment, with the BHSI—TCA closing the week at levels just shy of US$ 35,000/day. This came slightly as a surprise, given the holiday period in Asia, that resulted in a more slug-gish volumes. Notwithstanding this, with ECSA continuing its support, it is yet to be seen how things will evolve the upcoming period.
Crude Oil Carriers – The overall flat mode in the crude oil freight market contin-ued for yet another week, with the benchmark BDTI witnessing an uptick of 1%. In the VL market though, it was a rather active week, which left its mark in real-ized earnings. Both Middle East and West African numbers experienced a w-o-w growth that reached double digit in most cases. In the Suezmaxes, the scene in both West Africa and Black Sea remained stagnant during the week. However, the good fixing volumes in the Middle East pushed levels by around 22% higher. Finally, in the Aframaxes it was a rather mixed week, with many routes though witnessing some small gains in the meantime. Notwithstanding this, Caribs-USG trade lost 10bp, a mere result of the more units being available in the region.
Oil Products – On the DPP front, it was a rather flat week yet again, given the small changes in overall returns noted across all main trades. On the CPP, things remained relatively positive, with most of the main routes remaining on an up-ward momentum (even if this was a marginal one).
It was another interesting week for the newbuilding market, given the fair number of fresh ordering activity noted. In the dry bulk sec-tor, we saw some strong moves taking place, especially for the Ultra-max and Kamsarmax size segments, all involving Chinese shipyards at the same time. Moreover, thinking about the strong trajectory in terms of freight rates, as well as, the fact that we approach the final quarter of the year, we can expect many fresh projects coming for-ward, before the year comes to a close. Moreover, it seems that overall activity will vary mostly on slot availability, rather than gen-eral buying interest, with the latter being seemingly ample right now. As for the other core sectors, we did not see any considerable push as of late, which comes as a slight surprise, especially in the contain-ership market, given tremendous rally it has undertaken over many months now and the sheer volume of orders we have seen take place over all this time frame.
On the dry bulk side, the SnP market closed the week on a relatively relaxed tone, given the considerable slowdown in terms of activity levels noted during the past week or so. Notwithstanding this, the upward pressure in both freight return, as well as asset price levels, still suggest a robust buying appetite, with many already anticipating a further jump, assuming a “typical” strong final quarter for the year. For the time being, we see activity being concentrated on the small-er sizes for yet another week.
On the tanker side, activity returned once again at relatively medio-cre levels, with just a handful of transactions taking place. The stag-nant mode in freight earnings has overshadowed any sort of positive trend in the SnP market, with both deal volume levels and buying interest experiencing fluctuations year to date. However, given many are still of the belief of a reverse trend taking shape at some point in the near term, we can expect interesting deals coming forward.
