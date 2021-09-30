Moore Greece and Athens Technology Center (ATC) introduce the Maritime Accounting Software

Moore Greece, an accounting and consulting firm specialising in the shipping and other sectors and Athens Technology Center (ATC), a smart business enabler that provides novel, end to end IT solutions for all business functions, introduce the Maritime Accounting Software, a future proof, scalable and cost effective accounting and reporting software, uniquely tailored for maritime.

The Maritime Accounting Software (MAS) is the product of a unique partnership:

· Built on Epicor ERP, a leading international software solution. Epicor ERP is a globally acclaimed, well established full-suite ERP, with thousands of clients, globally.

· Customized for maritime by Moore Greece, a global leader in shipping accounting and auditing, with a decades-long association to the maritime industry.

· Developed, maintained and supported by Athens Technology Center (ATC), Authorized Partner of Epicor.

This cloud-ready solution gives an innovative edge to maritime companies’ current information and communications technology infrastructure and provides ship owners, CFOs and accountants, each, with the information they need for real time decision-making.

It is designed so that users can navigate intuitively through a multi-company and multi-site suite that interfaces well with pre-existing software infrastructure.

Some of its main benefits include:

The utilization of cutting edge technology to safeguard information that includes special features such as Excel connectivity and automated bank reconciliations, embedded in the financial suite, to help save time from daily tasks in the accounting and financial reporting function.

In addition, accessibility through mobile apps that can direct multiple users to the information they need to access, depending on their roles, coupled with the ability to drill down to the granular detail gives the freedom to users to work remotely and independently, while sharing the same underlying pool of information.

“We are exceptionally pleased to formally introduce Maritime Accounting Software (MAS), an ambitious project that we started two years ago, with our partners Athens Technology Center (ATC). Maritime Accounting Software (MAS) combines Moore Greece’s uncontested knowledge and experience in shipping accounting with the technological advantage and reliability of internationally acclaimed Epicor ERP, supported by Athens Technology Center (ATC), Authorized Partner of Epicor.” said Costas Constantinou, Managing Partner at Moore Greece and Global Maritime Leader.

Constantinou continued: “We are certain that MAS will fulfil an increasing market demand for a robust shipping accounting software that can be easily integrated into the environment and various systems of a shipping company and grow along with its operations. In addition, being built on Epicor ERP, MAS incorporates continuously the technological innovations as they emerge, proving that it is the ideal solution of the future, as of today.”

“Our strategy to stand as the Smart Business Enabler by supplying and managing the appropriate technology and resources to support the entrepreneurial spirit and profitable growth of businesses around the world, found the perfect match in our collaboration with Moore. This partnership allows us to address maritime industry’s contemporary digitization needs in the most targeted manner, since the proposed solution combines in-depth business knowledge of the sector with established and visionary technology” said Nikolas Tsabourakis, CEO at Athens Technology Center (ATC).

For more information or to book your demo of MAS, please direct your queries to mas@moore.gr.

About Maritime Accounting Software (MAS)

About Epicor

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software that is designed around the needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 40 years of experience with our customers’ unique business processes and operational requirements is built into every solution — in the cloud, hosted, or on premises. With a deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions spurs growth while managing complexity. The result is powerful solutions that free your resources so you can grow your business.

About Moore Greece

Moore Greece, an independent member of Moore Global, is an accounting and consulting firm specialising in shipping and other sectors. Our wide range of services covers audit and assurance, tax, governance – risk and compliance, IT consulting, transactions and accounting outsourcing for corporations, family owned businesses and private individuals. With over 120 professionals, deep knowledge and award winning proprietary tools, we can help clients improve efficiency and maximise profitability. By being the first international accounting firm in Greece with over 55 years of presence in the local market, we remain one of the most important and trustworthy firms in our industry.

About Athens Technology Center (ATC)

Athens Technology Center (ATC) has more than 30 years of experience in designing and providing novel, end to end IT solutions for over 16 industries. We combine in-depth knowledge of ERP applications, with extensive experience in business processes and practices as well as control mechanisms. Since 2001, we are an Authorised Partner and exclusive distributor of Epicor ERP solutions in Greece and Cyprus. We have been awarded with more than 15 certifications for successful deliverables in the areas of supply chain, industrial production, shipping, health, SMEs, insurance & the wider financial sector.

