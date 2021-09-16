Norwegian Cruise Lines celebrates the return of two more ships in the Mediterranean. A third of the line’s fleet of 17 ships are now back in operation

Norwegian Cruise Lines celebrates the return of two more ships in the Mediterranean. A third of the line’s fleet of 17 ships are now back in operationSeptember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 16th, 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel marked another milestone in its Great Cruise Comeback with the redeployment of Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway in the Mediterranean. A third of NCL’s fleet of 17 ships are now back in operation, welcoming guests back on board after the Company’s more than 500-day cruise suspension.
Norwegian Epic, the fourth ship in the Company’s fleet to resume operations, successfully completed her first voyage to the most sought-after ports in Spain and Italy from Barcelona. During the 7-day sailing, Norwegian Epic called to Livorno, the gateway to the Renaissance heritage of Tuscany and Florence, Rome (Civitavecchia), Naples, Cagliari (Sardinia) and Palma (Mallorca).
Reaffirming the company’s commitment to elevating the guest experience at sea, NCL debuted an all-new The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, following an extensive refurbishment in Marseille, France at the end of 2020. Norwegian Epic was the first in the fleet to premiere the brand’s key-card access ship-within-a-ship concept in 2010, complete with private amenities, dedicated services and the most luxurious accommodation on board. The recent renovation resulted in 75 reimagined and upgraded suites combined with redesigned experiences, including The Haven Restaurant and The Haven Courtyard Pool and Sundeck. Norwegian Epic features one of the largest The Haven spaces in the NCL fleet.
“It has been exhilarating to watch our Great Cruise Comeback unfold over these past three months with a third of our fleet now back, offering unforgettable vacation experiences”, said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The joy of reuniting with our shipboard families and welcoming our guests back on board will never grow old. Being able to return to one of our most popular homeports in Europe, debuting the recently refurbished The Haven by Norwegian™ aboard Norwegian Epic, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to extraordinary quality and elevating the standard of excellence across our fleet.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome NCL back to the Port de Barcelona”, said Jose Alberto Carbonell, managing director of the Port de Barcelona. “During the past 18 months, we’ve worked diligently with the NCL team to ensure a safe resumption of cruising from Barcelona for guests, crew and the citizens of our city. We are glad to finally celebrate the comeback of cruising together.”
Meanwhile, Norwegian Getaway embarks on her first voyage from Rome (Civitavecchia). Through October 25th, she will sail a mix of 10- to 11-day Greek Isles itineraries, calling to Dubrovnik, Corfu, Katakolon – NCL’s newest embarkation port located on the Peloponnese peninsula –Santorini, Mykonos, Naples and Livorno (Florence/Pisa). With up to 13 hours in each port and no more than two days at sea, guests can spend their days exploring ancient ruins and medieval architecture or simply savouring a variety of the region’s famous cuisine.
“Reaffirming our longstanding partnership with NCL, we’re pleased to welcome Norwegian Epic and Norwegian Getaway back to the Port of Civitavecchia this month, and to see both ships embark on their first voyage from our shores in almost two years,” said Pino Musolino, president and chief executive officer of Port System Authority of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea. “The cruise industry is an important corner stone for our country and region, contributing more than €400 million annually to the economy of the territory of Civitavecchia alone and providing for more than 1,800 jobs. As such, we couldn’t be more excited to welcome back both NCL’s crew and guests, and look forward to working closely with the team once again.”
NCL restarted its cruise operations on 25th July 2021 following a more than 500-day suspension, with Norwegian Jade launching seven-day itineraries to the Greek Isles. The Company’s fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and are guided by the robust protocols of the line’s Sail Safe health and safety program, which at its cornerstone includes that all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark for voyages through 31st December 2021. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFETM Global Health and Wellness Council, NCL’s protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 54 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionised the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 17 contemporary ships sail to over 300 of the world’s most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. NCL not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveller staterooms, mini-suites, spa-suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 0333 2412319 or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the media centre and follow NCL on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter and Snapchat @CruiseNorwegian.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com