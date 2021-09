RINA Expands its Digital Offerings with the Acquisition of Logimatic Solutions

The move will add SERTICA to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while INEXTIA, FOTODOK and RENOMATIC will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors. SERTICA is the powerful fleet management solution, which integrates a wide range of functions, modules and features for all areas of maritime business, incorporates fleet maintenance, procurement management and HSQE modules to provide deeper insights into fleet operations, enabling effective monitoring, control and cost savings.Ugo Salerno, CEO of RINA, said, “The Logimatic Solutions business is a perfect fit for us, as it complements our technical offer of digital applications and improves our market positioning in terms of geographic proximity to our customer base. The SERTICA Fleet Management Software has an excellent reputation and is already installed on over 1400 vessels worldwide. It extends our capabilities and is a powerful and beneficial addition to the tools we already provide to our customers in the maritime industry.”Lars Riisberg, CEO at Logimatic Solutions, said, “When RINA presented their strategy of delivering world-class digital solutions, I saw a unique opportunity. I truly believe that our products and organization deserve this opportunity to grow further with a strong and global company. We treasure a close relationship with our customers, and this is something I can say for sure will not change. We will continue to support and grow our SERTICA family in cooperation with RINA with the same professional, yet informal approach. This is in our DNA.”The expertise gained from Logimatic Solutions represents a step forward in the expansion of RINA’s digital offering capability. Alongside advanced digital tools, the acquisition provides RINA with highly rated personnel with combined market, technical and IT expertise. This places the business in a stronger position in the northern European area to complement its already leading position in the South of the continent.RINA provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Certification, Transport & Infrastructure and Industry sectors. With net revenues in 2020 of 495 million Euros, over 3,900 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org