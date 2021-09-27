SPECIAL REPORT: Maritime Communications

Posted by elnavi September 2021, Special Reports Monday, September 27th, 2021
AMMITEC reports its survey for the empirical Analysis of Cyber Security Maturity in the Maritime Industry

KVH has expanded the shipments of VSAT systems through its AgilePlans connectivity

The future is arriving – in fact, it’s already here

Learning from air cargo

Tototheo focuses on advanced connectivity and higher connection speeds

OneLearn global focuses on modern-day learning techniques

Full article, ELNAVI September 2021, Issue 573, Page. 53
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com

Comments are closed

© 2021 Elnavi. All Rights Reserved. Log in

- Designed by Gabfire Themes