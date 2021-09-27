SPECIAL REPORT: Maritime Communications

SPECIAL REPORT: Maritime CommunicationsSeptember 2021, Special Reports Monday, September 27th, 2021 AMMITEC reports its survey for the empirical Analysis of Cyber Security Maturity in the Maritime Industry
KVH has expanded the shipments of VSAT systems through its AgilePlans connectivity
The future is arriving – in fact, it’s already here
Learning from air cargo
Tototheo focuses on advanced connectivity and higher connection speeds
OneLearn global focuses on modern-day learning techniques
Full article, ELNAVI September 2021, Issue 573, Page. 53
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com