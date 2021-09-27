SPECIAL REPORT: Shipmanagement

SPECIAL REPORT: ShipmanagementSeptember 2021, Special Reports Monday, September 27th, 2021 Marlow Navigation highlights on the importance of investing in digitalization as well as the human factor
Greek tech start up signs 300th vessel to cloud-based disbursements tool
AUG. BOLTEN and NOVA Marine Carriers team up to establish a new handysize drybulk pool
Ukraine is emerging as a leading source of competent crew
Theophanis Theophanous: A professional ship manager should combine both the “family way” of vessel operations and innovative ideas
MTM believes in Singapore’s shipmanagement infrastructure and focuses on sustainable operations
LR invests in zero carbon projects and meaningful synergies
Wallem adopts AI and carries out insights to support efficient operations
Columbia Shipmanagement Expands Global Reach in Shipping Industry
