SPECIAL REPORT: Shipmanagement

September 2021
Marlow Navigation highlights on the importance of investing in digitalization as well as the human factor

Greek tech start up signs 300th vessel to cloud-based disbursements tool

AUG. BOLTEN and NOVA Marine Carriers team up to establish a new handysize drybulk pool

Ukraine is emerging as a leading source of competent crew

Theophanis Theophanous: A professional ship manager should combine both the “family way” of vessel operations and innovative ideas

MTM believes in Singapore’s shipmanagement infrastructure and focuses on sustainable operations

LR invests in zero carbon projects and meaningful synergies

Wallem adopts AI and carries out insights to support efficient operations

Columbia Shipmanagement Expands Global Reach in Shipping Industry

