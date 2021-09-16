The new Executive Committee for the Propeller Club of Piraeus Costis Frangoulis was re-elected as President

The new Executive Committee for the Propeller Club of Piraeus Costis Frangoulis was re-elected as PresidentSeptember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, September 16th, 2021 Following the elections of 8th September the new Executive Committee of the International Propeller Club of the United States, Port of Piraeus was formed.
11 of the members of the new Board served as Governors during the previous two years, while 5 new Governors were elected.
With 248 votes out of 309, the highest number during the elections of 8 September, Costis Frangoulis, was unanimously elected by the Board of Governors, to serve as President for a second term.
The new Executive Committee, with a two-year term, is as follows:
President: Costis Frangoulis
First Vice President: Christos Timagenis
Second Vice President: John Belousis
General Secretary: Danae Bezantakou
Treasurer: Dimitri Vassilacos
The remaining 11 Governors of the new Board of Governors are in alphabetical order:
John Cotzias * Michalis Dalacouras, Dimitris Dimitriadis, Dorothea Ioannou *, George Kallianis, Ioannis Lagoudis *, George Margaronis *, Irene Notias, Katerina Stathopoulou, George Teriakidis *, Akis Tsirigakis
New members marked with (*)
Costis Frangoulis expressed his satisfaction that the 5 members of the Executive Committee were unanimously elected which, he said, emphasises the consensus of the Board.
“I feel great honor, pride and joy to continue for a second term as President of the Propeller Club Piraeus,” said Mr. Frangoulis. “The results of the Club elections and the vote of confidence of the new Board of Governors today, are recognition of the great effort that began two years ago, which aimed at the great renewal and development of the club.” he continued, “An effort primarily as a team, with a vision and a great deal of inspired work, which I feel we are ready to continue. We have created a capable, charismatic team with great experience in the issues of shipping, Greece, and Greek-American relations. I am confident that the next two years will be full of significant activities and developments”.
