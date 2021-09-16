UK P&I Club hosts Sailors Society webinar for maritime schools in India

th September for maritime colleges in India and their current students.

The UK P&I Club is to host a Wellness at Sea webinar for international maritime welfare charity Sailors Society on Thursday 30September for maritime colleges in India and their current students.

The online webinar and all day conference will explore the topical and pertinent subject of wellbeing and mental health, helping to prepare cadets for a long and fulfilling career at sea. There has already been a great response to the event with over 1,000 participants already signed up.



Chaired by Johan Smith, programme manager of Sailors’ Society’s pioneering Wellness at Sea programme, and featuring Captain Anuj Velankar, Regional Loss Prevention Director at the UK P&I Club, the event will include talks from industry leaders, interactive sessions and practical advice, equipping and empowering participants with awareness and skills that will serve them throughout their seafaring lives.



Last year, crew on more than 1,000 ships were supported by the free mental health and wellbeing support programme set up by Sailors Society in response to the pandemic. Throughout Covid, the charity had seen a marked increase in interest from companies wishing to partner on its dedicated crew care programmes and is hoping more companies will be inspired to take part.



Stuart Edmonston, Loss Prevention Director, UK P&I Club, says: “We are only too pleased to support Sailors Society in hosting this Wellness at Sea conference to raise further awareness of mental health among maritime students. Seafarers across the globe have faced extremely testing circumstances over the past 18 months and the webinar will provide an opportunity to hear from mental health and wellness experts who will share their knowledge to deepen the understanding of this vitally important issue.”



For further information and to book your places, please contact Johan Smith on jsmith@sailors-society.org



The UK P&I Club is a leading provider of P&I insurance and other services to the international shipping community. The UK P&I Club insures over 255 million tonnes of owned and chartered shipping through its international offices and claims network. ‘A’ rated by Standard & Poor’s. The UK P&I Club is renowned for its specialist skills and expertise which ensure ‘best in class’ underwriting, claims handling and loss prevention services.



The UK P&I Club is managed by Thomas Miller, an independent and international insurance, professional and investment services provider.



About Thomas Miller



Thomas Miller is an international provider of market leading insurance services.



Founded in 1885, Thomas Miller’s origins are in the provision of management services to mutual organisations, particularly in the international transport and professional indemnity sectors; where today they manage a large percentage of the foremost insurance mutuals. Increasingly Thomas Miller applies its knowledge and expertise to the development of specialist businesses.



Principal activities include:



Management services for transport and professional indemnity insurance mutuals



Managing general agency



Professional services including legal services, claims and captive management

