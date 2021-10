ABB joins widespread call to accelerate shipping decarbonization

As one of the world’s leading enablers of sustainable transportation, ABB is committed to supporting the shipping industry’s low-carbon future through world-leading technologies. ABB actively contributes to climate goals by encouraging the early and rapid adoption of clean technologies and by helping customers improve energy efficiency and productivity while extending the lifecycles of their equipment and future-proofing their assets for the years to come.Vessel designs vary significantly, each dictated by the vessel’s application and purpose. The technologies that will be selected for a particular project will be dictated by the needs and operational profile of the vessel. It is vital that ship owners and operators identify the proper solution for their vessel, whether using conventional diesel engine arrangement, a combination of low or zero-emission technologies, or a carbon-free solution.ABB Turbocharging Senior Vice President Christoph Rofka said: “Not only do we wholeheartedly support these objectives, but we are in a position to provide technology that makes this transition possible today. Turbocharging is crucial to ensuring that many clean fuel candidates can be used effectively. As a leader in this field, ABB Turbocharging is delighted to ally with other leaders across the industry to realize the rapid decarbonization of shipping.”ABB Marine & Ports Head of Regulatory Affairs Eero Lehtovaara added: “ABB Marine & Ports is committed to supporting the shipping industry’s decarbonization agenda with technologies that allow cleaner and more efficient operations. Already today, technologies are available to ensure low- and zero-emission operation of vessels sailing over shorter distances and in coastal areas, while significant progress is being made to support ocean-going ships today and in the future.”The Call to Action for Shipping Decarbonization has been developed by a multi-stakeholder taskforce convened by the Getting to Zero Coalition – a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the World Economic Forum, and Friends of Ocean Action. Members of the taskforce include Cargill Ocean Transportation, Citi, the COP26 Climate Champions team, the Energy Transitions Commission, Lloyd’s Register, Port of Antwerp, Torvald Klaveness, Trafigura, Yara, and UMAS.(ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

business is a leader in automation, electrification and digitalization for the process and hybrid industries. We serve our customers with a broad portfolio of products, systems, and end-to-end solutions, including our #1 distributed control system, software, and lifecycle services, industry-specific products as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. As the global #2 in the market, we build on our deep domain expertise, diverse team and global footprint, and are dedicated to helping our customers increase competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations. go.abb/processautomation