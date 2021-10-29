ABS navigates the Energy Transition

ABS navigates the Energy TransitionOctober 2021, Shippings News Friday, October 29th, 2021 In view of the latest trends in the reduction of GHG emissions and the technologies developed to prevent the release of CO2, ABS has presented a review for Carbon, Capture, Utilization & Storage.
Climate change is a serious issue and projected greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions present a serious concern for the environment in the near future. The Paris Agreement, adopted by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2015 by 196 international Parties, aims to limit global warming to well below 2°C, preferably limited to a safer 1.5°C, above pre-industrial1 levels. To achieve this ambitious target, a global effort to stabilize and sharply reduce GHG emissions has been initiated.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) presented four scenarios for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C in their Special Report issued in 2019. All the scenarios included carbon capture and three required the involvement of major use of carbon capture. Thus, Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) projects have recently gained renewed momentum for expanding development. In this context, the main carbon substance of concern is carbon dioxide (CO2), produced as a byproduct of combustion.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) introduced the Sustainable Development Scenario2, denoting a decline in global CO2 emissions from the energy sector to net zero by 2070, inspired by the United Nations (UN) energy-related sustainable development goals for emissions, energy access and air quality. The report explicitly states that reaching net zero will be virtually impossible without CCS, and the CO2 capturing capacity would potentially go up to around 5,635 megatonnes (Mt) in 2050, compared to current annual CO2 capturing capacity at approximately 40 Mt. IEA projects up to 90 percent of emissions from iron and steel, cement, chemicals, fuel transformation and power generation sectors could be potentially reduced through Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) by 2070.
Currently, the annual global consumption for CO2 is around 230 Mt, mostly supplying the fertilizer industry that consumes 125 Mt per year, followed by the oil and gas industries, which consume around 70 to 80 Mt per year for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR). Clearly, the market demand for CO2 in the foreseeable decades might not meet the increased captured capacity, so the energy industry is investigating ways to expand the options for CO2 utilization and permanent storage. Injecting CO2 into offshore depleted reservoirs has gained increasing interest. CO2 transport for onshore and especially offshore use or storage will continue to play a critical role for global CO2 mitigation.
There are also compelling commercial demands for reducing CO2 emissions for shipping industries to consider.
Climate impact is now a measure that influences financing for shipping companies. A global framework was established in 2017 to assess and disclose the climate alignment of financial institutions’ shipping portfolios. The “Poseidon Principles” apply to lenders, relevant leasers, and financial guarantors including export credit agencies.
Currently, the signatories to the Poseidon Principles represent nearly 50 percent of the global ship finance portfolio at approximately $185 billion. Other financial trends also showed that the capital has moved toward lower emission asset classes which is showcased by the recent popularity of environment social governance (ESG) investment and the increase in so-called “green bonds” designed specifically to support climate-related or environmental projects.
Current Developments
Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) (Figure 1) outlines the process by which CO2 can be captured, cleaned, dehydrated, liquefied, transported, and stored or utilized at a final location.
According to the Global Status of CCS 2020 Report published by the Global CCS Institute, there are 65 commercial
Carbon Capture and Storage facilities worldwide with 26 facilities currently in operation3; in total these facilities can capture and store approximately 40 Mt of CO2 per year. Although the overall operational CO2 capture capacity has steadily grown since 2010, the level of activity in carbon capture dwindled after 2011. However, along with the 2015 Paris Agreement, many governments established stronger climate policies and stakeholders exerted more pressures at private sectors for the ambitious GHG reduction targets, which increased the confidence of CCUS to play an integral role in achieving the targets. Since 2017, more than 30 new integrated facilities were announced. Consequently, the total global CO2 capture capacity would increase to approximately 130 Mt per year, if all the projects announced are fully operational. Today, approximately 50 countries, states/provinces or cities and many more private companies announced their pledge to achieve net-zero emission by mid-century.
Many of the early facilities were developed to be a direct source capture from power generation or gas processing plants with CO2 storage sites nearby. Recently, the concept of hub (Figure 2), an industrial center for CO2, has gained popularity for its ability to sequestrate, dehydrate and liquefy CO2 for transport from clusters of facilities. The hub model has already been proven successful in other industries like parcel movement and energy distribution. The hub system can greatly reduce the unit cost for transporting and storing CO2 in the long term, though the capital cost for building infrastructure might increase difficulty when seeking financing. With CCUS hubs (i.e., collection hub, storage hub, etc.), it will be possible to add smaller industrial facilities to the network that would otherwise opt out due to practicality and cost.
Initially spurred by onshore carbon capture projects, the maritime industry sees a need for reliable and sustainable low-CO2 shipping. In response to this new demand and increased interest in applications to both shipping and offshore oil and gas projects, research and development projects have been established in recent years to develop a better understanding of the economic and environmental feasibility of different approaches to partial and complete CCUS supply chains. There are still many technical and operational gaps, but these are being rapidly filled as the technology behind CCUS matures and its use becomes more widespread
ABS Support
ABS has experience in fracture mechanics and stress corrosion cracking which are necessary for CCUS analyses.
ABS is also equipped to assist owners, operators, shipbuilders, designers, and original equipment manufacturers as they consider practical implications and risk assessments of CCUS. Services offered include:
• Marine vessel design and construction support for classing CO2 carriers and offshore facilities
• Techno-economic analyses
• Certification based on public ISO standards
• Certification of subsea pipelines
• Risk Assessments
• Pipeline materials study to assess the suitability of offshore pipelines for reuse in CO2 transport
• Novel Technology Qualification
• Qualifying new carbon capture technology
• Qualifying new uses for existing infrastructure
• Qualifying new infrastructure
• Hazard Review
Figure 1 Illustration for CCUS shipping chain
Figure 2 CCUS Hub Concept
