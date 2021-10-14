Capital Ship Management Corp. to Secure ABS Decarbonization Notations for Current Newbuild Tankers

Capital Ship Management Corp. to Secure ABS Decarbonization Notations for Current Newbuild TankersOctober 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 14th, 2021 Capital Ship Management Corp. in an industry first, is to secure ABS notations recognizing investment in decarbonization technologies for its newbuild orders for medium range tankers.
ABS developed the notations with Capital’s input during their extensive program of new construction projects. The HVSC-Ready notation is for vessels equipped for High Voltage Shore Connection systems to be installed in the future, and the Wind-Assist Ready notation is for vessels equipped for wind-assist equipment to be installed on board.
The notations, which can be applied to any vessel type, were developed to support industry decarbonization efforts and recognize sustainability investments.
“It is great to be able to reward Capital’s forward-thinking approach with these notations and we are proud to be able to support them on their decarbonization journey,” said Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development.
“At Capital, innovation and technological progress are key drivers when we look to order new vessels. We would like to thank ABS for recognizing our efforts to challenge established design concepts and hope that in doing so others will join the path towards decarbonization sooner. The HVSC Ready and Wind-Assist Ready notations will distinguish these state-of-the-art vessels from their peers and hopefully spur even greater innovation going forwards,” said Nikolas Vaporis, Chief Technical Officer, Capital
The HVSC-Ready notation was introduced with the update to the ABS Guide for High Voltage Shore Connection, published in July. Download a copy of the guide here. The Wind-Assist Ready notation was introduced with the update to the ABS Guide for Wind Assisted Propulsion System Installation, published in August. Download a copy of the guide here.
About Capital
The Capital Group currently controls 87 vessels including 33 tankers, 9 LNGCs, 41 containers and 4 bulk-carriers with a total dwt of 10 million tons apprx. The fleet under management includes vessels of Nasdaq-listed Capital Product Partners L.P.
About ABS
The American Bureau of Shipping (‘ABS’) a leading global provider of classification and technical advisory services to the marine and offshore industries, is committed to setting standards for safety and excellence in design and construction. Focused on safe and practical application of advanced technologies and digital solutions, ABS works with industry and clients to develop accurate and cost-effective compliance, optimized performance and operational efficiency for marine and offshore assets
