Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO –TEN Ltd. featured in exclusive interview in Capital Link’s Video Podcast Series “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime”October 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 14th, 2021 Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO of TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP), one of the largest independent transporters of energy in the world, shares his personal and career journey and industry insight in an exclusive interview in Capital Link’s “Riding the Waves of a Lifetime” Video Podcast Series.
TO ACCESS THE PODCAST
The interview as well as the whole digital library of prior interviews can be viewed at
http://forums.capitallink.com/podcasts/RidingTheWaves/
