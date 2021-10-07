Exclusive 3 year partnership signed between Jotun Paints and Angelicoussis Group

Exclusive 3 year partnership signed between Jotun Paints and Angelicoussis GroupOctober 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 7th, 2021 The two organizations share similar values and strategic priorities, which created a good foundation for the partnership. Both endeavour to reduce environmental impact through investment in technological solutions, applying first-class standards in all processes, and exercising constant training and development whilst maintaining
rigorous ethical, professional and legal standards in the business.
The partnership with Jotun has been extended after four years of monitoring the fleet’s performance. The Angelicoussis Group expects to achieve its stretching Fleet Excess Consumption environmental target with Jotun hull paints and Jotun Hellas in-house specialized team of analysts and tools.
The Angelicoussis Group is committed to transporting commodities across the globe in a safe, efficient, and reliable manner. The Group provides first-class shipping services and creates innovative business solutions for its customers while applying fair employment practices at sea and ashore.
Jotun protects property, its employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and the environment, placing substantial resources, time, and effort nurturing and developing the company values of Loyalty, Care, Respect, and Boldness throughout its operations. This strategic partnership is a strong advocation of the significant benefits and synergies that can be attained between Jotun and their clients with common values and aspirations.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com