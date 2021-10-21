Eyssautier-Verlingue reinforces its presence in Greece and opens offices in Athens

Eyssautier-Verlingue reinforces its presence in Greece and opens offices in AthensOctober 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 21st, 2021 From 1st September 2021, has set up a permanent presence in Athens, to get closer to its clients and to reinforce its presence in Greece.
Eyssautier-Verlingue is the French international marine broker in Greece and has a long and strategic history with the local shipping industry.
Its involvement with Greek Shipowners started in the 80’s, under the lead of Louis and Jacques EYSSAUTIER, his son Paul-Eric, and more recently with Mathieu BERRURIER (CEO), and Mireille TIREL (Director) whose day-to-day action between Athens and Paris is well known by everybody.
The team has been strengthened this year with the arrival of Thibaut de Saint Lager, a former French Navy Officer now based permanently in Athens.
image: Mireille Tirel (Director) and Thibaut de Saint Lager (Client Liaison Officer) of Eyssautier Verlingue
