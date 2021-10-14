Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards returns on December 3, 2021

Shipping’s largest awards event, the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards, is headed for an in-person return this December as the organisers continue preparations for the traditional end-of-year presentation dinner In Athens.Yearly since 2004, the Greek Shipping Awards has attracted audiences of 1,000 guests or more but last year the event was held virtually, to exciting effect, attracting an audience of more than 5,000 people online.Strong support for this year’s Awards is led by overall Event Sponsor ClassNK. The welcome drinks are sponsored by Erma First while China Classification Society is once again offering the champagne toast to Greek shipping’s health. They are backed up by a roster of prestigious Greek and international sponsors of the individual awards.Nominations are coming in as the deadline for entries for the 2021 awards nears. Nominations must be received by the organisers before midnight, Greek time, on Friday 15 October in order to be accepted.Once again, a prestigious and highly knowledgeable panel of judges from across the industry will assess all nominations and will decide the winners of this year’s Awards. Experienced returning panellists include Hellenic Chamber of Shipping President George Pateras, Haralambos Falios, Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, and Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides, the President of the Eugenides Foundation.They will be joined by the General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, Capt Manolis Tsikalakis, Piraeus Marine Club President Irene Daifas, Hellenic Shipbrokers Association President John Cotzias and Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA Hellas.The prestigious judges on this year’s panel also include the President of Martecma, Stavros Hatzigrigoris, and Nicholas Vouyoukas, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping.The panel, broadly representing the Greek shipping industry, will be tasked with choosing ‘the best of the best’ in a range of categories that span the full gamut of Greece’s shipping industry – from the dry cargo, tanker and passenger line sectors, to achievements in safety, sustainability, technology, shipbroking finance and more. There will be excitement, too, in learning the judging panel’s choice of winners for prestigious individual awards such as Personality of the Year, Seafarer of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Next Generation Award.All the winners will be revealed at the 2021 gala awards dinner on Friday, December 3 in Athens. Bookings for the dinner will open shortly.President of the Hellenic Shipbrokers AssociationPresident of the Piraeus Marine ClubPresident of the Eugenides FoundationChairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation CommitteePresident of MartecmaAthens Correspondent, Lloyds ListPresident of the Hellenic Chamber of ShippingPresident of WISTA HellasGeneral Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s FederationPresident of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic ShippingSponsored by Marichem MarigasesSponsored by Bureau VeritasSponsored by SWSSponsored by the Tsakos GroupSponsored by Tototheo MaritimeSponsored by SRH Marine SAITSponsored by DNVSponsored by SeaJetsSponsored by Capital Ship Management Corp.Sponsored by ABSSponsored by Panama Maritime AuthoritySponsored by Lloyd’s RegisterSponsored by IRI / The Marshall Islands RegistrySponsor to be advised

Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus

Greek Shipping Personality of the Year – Sponsored by Eurobank

* Denotes awards not decided by the panel

AWARDS NOT OPEN TO OUTSIDE NOMINATIONS

Seafarer of the Year - Sponsored by Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year* – Sponsored by ExxonMobil Marine

