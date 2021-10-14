Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards returns on December 3, 2021

Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards returns on December 3, 2021October 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 14th, 2021 Shipping’s largest awards event, the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards, is headed for an in-person return this December as the organisers continue preparations for the traditional end-of-year presentation dinner In Athens.
Yearly since 2004, the Greek Shipping Awards has attracted audiences of 1,000 guests or more but last year the event was held virtually, to exciting effect, attracting an audience of more than 5,000 people online.
Strong support for this year’s Awards is led by overall Event Sponsor ClassNK. The welcome drinks are sponsored by Erma First while China Classification Society is once again offering the champagne toast to Greek shipping’s health. They are backed up by a roster of prestigious Greek and international sponsors of the individual awards.
Nominations are coming in as the deadline for entries for the 2021 awards nears. Nominations must be received by the organisers before midnight, Greek time, on Friday 15 October in order to be accepted.
Once again, a prestigious and highly knowledgeable panel of judges from across the industry will assess all nominations and will decide the winners of this year’s Awards. Experienced returning panellists include Hellenic Chamber of Shipping President George Pateras, Haralambos Falios, Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee, and Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides, the President of the Eugenides Foundation.
They will be joined by the General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation, Capt Manolis Tsikalakis, Piraeus Marine Club President Irene Daifas, Hellenic Shipbrokers Association President John Cotzias and Elpi Petraki, President of WISTA Hellas.
The prestigious judges on this year’s panel also include the President of Martecma, Stavros Hatzigrigoris, and Nicholas Vouyoukas, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping.
The panel, broadly representing the Greek shipping industry, will be tasked with choosing ‘the best of the best’ in a range of categories that span the full gamut of Greece’s shipping industry – from the dry cargo, tanker and passenger line sectors, to achievements in safety, sustainability, technology, shipbroking finance and more. There will be excitement, too, in learning the judging panel’s choice of winners for prestigious individual awards such as Personality of the Year, Seafarer of the Year, the Lifetime Achievement Award and the Next Generation Award.
All the winners will be revealed at the 2021 gala awards dinner on Friday, December 3 in Athens. Bookings for the dinner will open shortly.
2021 Judging Panel
in alphabetical order
John Cotzias – President of the Hellenic Shipbrokers Association
Irene Daifas – President of the Piraeus Marine Club
Leonidas Demetriades-Eugenides – President of the Eugenides Foundation
Haralambos Fafalios – Chairman of the Greek Shipping Co-operation Committee
Stavros Hatzigrigoris – President of Martecma
Nigel Lowry – Athens Correspondent, Lloyds List
George D. Pateras – President of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping
Elpi Petraki – President of WISTA Hellas
Capt. Manolis Tsikalakis – General Secretary of the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation
Nicholas Vouyoukas – President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping
2021 Award Categories & Sponsors
Event Sponsor – ClassNK
Champagne Toast – China Classification Society CCS
Welcome Drinks – Erma First
Dry Cargo Company of the Year – Sponsored by Marichem Marigases
Tanker Company of the Year – Sponsored by Bureau Veritas
Passenger Line of the Year – Sponsored by SWS
Shipbroker of the Year – Sponsored by the Tsakos Group
Shipping Financier of the Year – Sponsored by Tototheo Maritime
Piraeus International Centre Award – Sponsored by SRH Marine SAIT
Technical Achievement Award – Sponsored by DNV
The Safety Award – Sponsored by SeaJets
International Personality of the Year – Sponsored by Capital Ship Management Corp.
Ship of the Year – Sponsored by ABS
Award for Achievement in Education or Training – Sponsored by Panama Maritime Authority
The Sustainability Award – Sponsored by Lloyd’s Register
The Next Generation Shipping Award – Sponsored by IRI / The Marshall Islands Registry
Lloyd’s List Intelligence Big Data Award * – Sponsor to be advised
Lloyd’s List / Propeller Club Lifetime Achievement Award – Sponsored by Shipping Deputy Ministry, Cyprus
Greek Shipping Personality of the Year – Sponsored by Eurobank
* Denotes awards not decided by the panel
AWARDS NOT OPEN TO OUTSIDE NOMINATIONS
Seafarer of the Year - Sponsored by Safe Bulkers, Inc.
Greek Shipping Newsmaker of the Year* – Sponsored by ExxonMobil Marine
Foto – Nigel Lowry & Andriana Paraskevopulou
