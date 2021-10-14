Market update 04th – 10th October 2021 / Week 40 Thomas Chasapis, Research Analyst of Allied Shipbroking Inc.October 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 14th, 2021 The final quarter of the year started “with a bang” for the bigger size segment, with the benchmark TCA figure reaching new highs, while reaching close to its 2009 peak. A hefty trajectory for a segment that has been the year-to-date underperformer in the dry bulk market. Can this trigger another round of increase in asset prices as well?
Using asset prices for 5-year old vessels as a benchmark, current price levels seem to be on the low side. This point is further enhanced, given the roughly US$ 10mill price gap with the 2009 levels. The question is as to whether 2021 is at a discount or was 2009 an exaggeration? It is possible that the answer lies somewhere in-between.
Technical analysis will point towards a bullish direction for asset prices, attuned with the overall sentiment. However, we shouldn’t neglect market “bias” which tends to usually accumulate from most recent memory of market performance. These are some of the reasons that we notice periodical paradoxes. In 2009, the upward continuation in asset prices held for a while, despite the clear correction noted in freight rates. It seems as though the market was confused, anticipating a quick recovery back to levels that had become the norm for so many years, while similarly asset prices were already at a perceived discount. The same paradox most likely took place in the summer of 2013. The market experienced a bull run in freight rates, with asset prices following with their typical time lag, but continuing on this same course for many months be-yond what the freight market did.
Under such logic, is it fair to assume a significant rally to take place in asset prices in soon. The momentum is there and is adequately supported by current market dynamics. However, if we want to have a clearer view of the market’s potential, we need to have a correct perspective of the current market’s “conservatism”. Whether it is a matter of more sluggish trajectory or a debate as to the potential duration of the rally, asset prices should eventually push further up. Yet their increased time lag, this time round, in reacting to the freight market seems to be excessive market resistance being faced as part of biased fears focusing on the market performance of the past 5 years.
Capesize – The intense demand for iron ore cargoes resumed for yet another week, giving a further boost to the freight market. The BCI TCA climbed to levels above US$80,00/day last week, nourished by very active Pacific and Atlantic markets. In China, robust interest for fixing, mainly for cargoes from Brazil boosted freight earnings, as it was reflected in the 8% rise in the respective C3 route. The rest of key trade routes posted gains as well.
Panamax – In contrast to the capes, a correction was noted in the panamax/ kamsarmax segment this past week. The BPI TCA figure slid to US$34,794/day, with the trans-Atlantic round voyage posting the greatest losses last week. The long tonnage lists noted in the region pushed premiums lower. Meanwhile, demand in the Pacific basin remained firm, despite the slow-down noted in activity.
Supramax – The market here moved sideways once again, with the BSI TCA closing the week slightly higher at US$37,585/day. The Golden week holidays in China affected the market, as lack of fresh enquiries trimmed freight rate premiums. However, the firm activity noted in the Atlantic helped the market overcome these losses and close the week with marginal gains.
Handysize – Momentum in Handysize market lost some steam this past week, mainly due to the Chinese holidays, though overall interest remained firm. There-fore, the market closed the week with slight gains, as was reflected in the 1.4% rise witnessed in the BHSI TCA figure. The key driver this past week was the USG, where robust demand boosted freight rates. However, gains were curbed by the anemic interest noted from China.
Crude Oil Carriers – A slight improvement seems to have started to take shape in the crude oil freight market, with sentiment though still remaining poor. The BDTI reached 680bp last week for the first time since the beginning of April. Despite the slight rebound in demand, the VL market remained subdued. However, some activity was noted in the MEG, leaving room for optimism. In the Suezmaxes, a considerable rise was seen in freight earnings, with the modest activity noted in the MEG and WAF being the key drivers. In the Aframaxes, there was also an improvement last week, as was reflected in the average TCE figure, which rose to US$3,426/day. Interest was enhanced in both the Cont and Med, giving a small boost to the market, while USG demand also showed some signs of a rebound.
Oil Products – It was a mixed week for both the DPP and CPP markets. On the DPP front, an active Med market was counterbalanced by a deteriorating interest in the ARA-USG trade. On the CPP front, overall gains seen due to a modest rise of demand were curbed by losses the CONT-USAC and MEG-JAPAN routes.
A quiet week for the dry bulk newbuilding market, as no fresh business was reported during these past 7 days. The robust freight market and the healthy sentiment among buyers though have helped retain interest at vivid levels for newbuilding projects. However, the high newbuilding prices and the preference by shipyards to focus on more profitable projects (such as containerships and gas carriers) have maintained newbuilding activity at modest levels thus far. This may turn out beneficial for owners, who have seen in the past, over-confidence leading to an ordering spree and eventually to a sharp oversupply in the market. A quiet week was seen in the tankers market as well. However, this is of little surprise here, given the devas-tated sentiment amongst owners and the disappointing freight earn-ings. Meanwhile, current newbuilding prices are relatively excessive right now when compared to the current fundamentals, curbing buy-ing appetite even further. Finally, the ordering splurge in container-ships continued this past week with 13 medium size containerships being added to the orderbook, while fresh orders were seen in the gas sector as well.
On the dry bulk side, interest for SnP transactions remained vivid for yet another week, with several units of different size classes changing hands. However, it is worth stating that a strong number of capes were reported as sold last week. The firm freight market and the robust sentiment amongst buyers led to a rise of deals in the segment as a whole. Given the persistent strong buying interest, it is of little surprise that second-hand asset prices have followed an up-ward trajectory since the beginning of the year.
On the tanker side, a strong rebound was witnessed in terms of transaction volumes, after a prolong period of limited activity. Nevertheless, the majority of units that changed hands last week were included in two massive enbloc deals made respectively by Clean Sea Transport and another undisclosed buyer. Given that fundamentals in the sector are still poor and asset prices have not yet softened, the expectation is for activity to fall back once more.
The tanker units were once again in the spotlight of the ship recycling market, with owners trying to restructure their fleet in an attempt to avoid further losses in a sector that has not seen any significant improvement in freight rates in the year so far. At the same time though, the rest of the key segments (dry bulk, containers, gas) continue witnessing favorable freight market conditions and thus there is a limited interest for retiring any tonnage, despite the cur-rent attractive scrap prices. Bangladesh and Pakistan remain the key destinations for owners at the moment, with stable fundamentals, firm steel prices and robust interest from scrapyards maintaining activity high for these countries. However, the persisting depreciation of the Pakistani rupee is likely to trim some of the interest for demolition business in the country. In India, things are less active, but HKC recycling continues to be a key advantage for the domestic market. Offered prices in the country can now compete the rest of Indian Sub-Continent, albeit the upcoming Diwali celebrations are likely to trim some interest over the coming days. All in all, tanker units are expected to continue to be the main source for demolition candidates entering the market, while the current firm scrap prices seem to be sustainable for the time being.
Safe Bulkers has sealed $60m in new “green” loans that will be used to refinance some of its existing debt.
The new five-year credit facility comprises a $30m term loan and $30m revolving credit facility, which will reduce from its fourth year onwards.
The financing includes an incentive discount on the loan’s interest rate, which Safe Bulkers said is linked to “independently verified” pre-determined emission targets but offered no further details.
This will be the New York-listed bulker owner’s first sustainability-linked credit facility, but the firm did not reveal its lender.
The proceeds from the credit facility will refinance loan facilities with the same financial institution of a tranche of $71.1m outstanding from a term loan and a revolving credit facility tranche with a drawdown capacity of $6.5m.
The revolver is currently secured by six vessels and matures in 2024. Five of the vessels will secure the new credit facility and one will re-main debt free. Source: Tradewinds
