Paula Lazopoulou joins Glafka Capital

Paula Lazopoulou joins Glafka CapitalOctober 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 21st, 2021 Mrs Paula Lazopoulou has joined Glafka Capital as Partner from 1/10/2021.
Paula will lead the already most successful shipping operations of Glafka in both sell side and buy side efforts.
In addition, she will provide invaluable insight in corporate structuring and restructuring advisory. The addition, of Paula validates Glafka’s strong commitment to grow exponentially, and provide stellar client services.
Paula, has more than 18 years of experience in shipping, having previously held senior management positions in the shipping finance/restructuring and structured finance departments of several major European banks in London and Athens, including Royal Bank of Scotland, ABN AMRO, Allied Irish Banks and National Bank of Greece. She served as Group Finance/ Family office Director of a prominent shipping family group of activities from 2018 till November 2020, while prior to that position, since 2011 she acted as CFO of Enterprises Shipping and Trading which has managed over 90 vessels.
During that period also served as Director of Golden Energy Offshore Management AS (Norway) and other related Group companies. Mrs. Lazopoulou holds a Master of Science in International Accountancy and Consultancy and Bachelor of Science in International Business and Economics.
Glafka Capital is an FCA regulated Boutique investment firm, with presence in London, Athens, Dubai and Nicosia. Glafka is active in shipping investment banking deals and its team has been involved in deals in excess of EUR 2bn over the last 6 years.
Glafka is authorized and regulated by the FCA in the UK and expected to have full approval from DFSA in the UAE by the end of the year.
