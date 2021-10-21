RINA’s online (live) training courses – Cybersecurity onboard (26/10/2021) & Media handling (27/10/2021)October 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 21st, 2021 The Global Marine Training Centre of RINA, has launched the next online (live) courses of “Cybersecurity Onboard” on October 26th 2021 and Media Handing on October 27th 2021 (10:00 AM – 02:00 PM, Central Europe Time, for all courses).
The “Cybersecurity Onboard” course is suitable for any professional working in the maritime industry that must be aware of the risks and hazards of cybersecurity and of the required preventive procedures. While the “Media Handling” course is for any professional having responsibilities of external communication, or response to the various media.
For more info on the courses, please visit the courses’ webpages where you can also proceed with your registration directly.
https://www.rina.org/en/maritime-cyber-risk-management
https://www.rina.org/en/media-handling
Contact us at global.marinetraining@rina.org, for any additional information you might need or if you have a specific request for a tailored in-house training course for your company.
