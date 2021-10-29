Weekly Market Report / Week 42 |Tuesday 26th October 2021 By Dimitris Kourtesis, Tanker Broker of Intermodal

Weekly Market Report / Week 42 |Tuesday 26th October 2021 By Dimitris Kourtesis, Tanker Broker of IntermodalOctober 2021, Shippings News Friday, October 29th, 2021 Crude Oil & Refined Oil
Following the COVID19 pandemic we’re at last facing some solid improvement on oil market fundamentals. Since Jan 2021, crude oil prices slowly started to climb the ladder lagging the rally in metal-based commodities, while since the last week of August we’ve seen significant gains of more than 25% with Brent reaching the highest level since October 2018 and the American benchmark- WTI- reaching the highest level since 2014. The surge of natural gas and coal prices to record high levels over the past few months has further boosted oil demand and driven prices higher – as we speak WTI/Brent & Dubai stand at $84 / $86 and $82 per barrel respectively. OPEC expects 2021 to see an overall increase in oil demand of 5.8 million barrels per day and total consumed oil 96.6m barrels per day, while Goldman Sachs recently reiterated an additional boost in oil demand growth from the gas to oil switch of approx. +1.0 million barrels per day.
Along with increased demand for crude oil and the subsequent upward trend in prices we’re also observing an increase in the refined oil product consumption mainly driven from the middle of the barrel, strong gasoline demand in EU and US but as well as in the jet fuel and naphtha. Main factors that drive this improvement is the vaccination programs that rolled out fast in EU and US along with tight supplies in natural gas and coal that spill over into middle distillates. Predictions for a colder than usual winter which would positively impact the refined product markets is expected to lead refineries to increase their processing rates to fill in the gap, also considering that oil products inventories globally have drawn below the 5-year average for this time of year. Eventually, increased refineries activity will translate into a new restocking wave for the oil products market which product tankers need in order to see a sustainable recovery.
Tanker Market
East of Suez
Last week completed having enough activity in MR’s both in AG and Singapore Up market, but not enough to push rates higher. Many fixtures not reported and long position lists for the last week of the month preventing owners from being aggressive. XAG stands at US$ 205-210 l/s with runs to EAFR and Japan at WS185 and W125 basis 35kt respectively. LR1’S seem to be tighter across the CPP sector with AG/JPN standing at WS120 basis 55kt and runs to UKC about US$ 1.8m (65kt). LR2’S are the ones pushing LR1 rates lower – Owners waiting the commencement of November program to have LR1’s pushing and ultimately LR2’s to have the chance of improving their numbers. Now AG/JPN stands at WS92.5 basis 75kt and UKC runs at US$ 2m (95kt).
West of Suez
TC2 MR’s had a rather interesting and active week, a lot of subs pushing mar-ket and sentiment higher but eventually facing a lot of fails along with positions pilling slowly sentiment softened. LR1’S continued to be soft with they usual runs to WAF at around WS100 basis 60kt and BSEA/JPN run at US$1.87-1.90M. Owners are more likely to hold their tonnage trying to get advantage of the last cargoes of the October program. The bunkering prices in combination with the long list of prompt ships is holding back owners from offering their ships on last done levels, mainly since numbers are very low – owners prefer to keep their ships on short employment. MED/JPN run stands at US$ 1.7M.
Handies’ /MR’s in Med are enjoying a significantly improved market due to reasonable position lists, XMED voyages stand at WS167-168 basis 30kt – and for TA voy’s WS139-140 bss 37kt, their TCE is ranging between usd15,000-15,500 PDPR.
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
The Capesize market correction continued last week. On the other hand, Panamax sector performance has replaced Capes weakness albeit not to the full extent. Geared sizes market activity was also positive with Supra-max average T/C earnings being posted with a premium over Panamax T/C earnings for another week. The BDI today (26/10/2021) closed at 4,056 down by 658 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (19/10/2021) levels. In the crude carriers market, gains in most of the routes lifted spirits a bit though last week. The BDTI today (26/10/2021) closed at 793, an increase of 56 points, and the BCTI at 569, an increase of 1 point compared to previ-ous Tuesday’s (19/10/2021) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
An increased number of both dry bulk and tanker secondhand deals sur-faced last week. In the dry bulk sector, geared sizes attracted most of the interest while the enbloc sale of six VLCC units has made the headlines in the tanker SnP realm. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “CELSIUS MACAU” (20,768dwt-blt ‘06, Japan), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for an undisclosed price. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “CAPE SPRING” (180,082dwt-blt ‘11, China), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of excess $30.0m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Stable- / Dry: Stable-)
The recent newbuilding list was shorter compared to the previous one with a total of four orders coming to light. Starting with the tanker sector, Kuwait based owner, AMPTC ordered four dual fuelled 114,000dwt LR2 units at Hyundai Hi for a price of $82.0 million each. In the dry bulk sector, CMT has added another duo of LNG fuelled 210,000 Newcastlemax vessels at Qingdao Beihai. The price for each vessel was reported at $63.0 million, an increase of $4.5 million compared with the price of the previous order back in March 2021. As far as the non-conventional sectors are concerned, Mit-sui OSK Lines declared an option for one more LNG 174,000cmb unit at DMSE at a price of $197.6 million while Hyundai Samho yard secured a deal form the Hong Kong based owner Cido Shipping for the construction of two LNG fuelled 15,000teu boxhsips at a price of $175.0 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Firmer)
Increased demand has pushed steel prices to even higher levels last week. As a result, breakers across all the main demolition markets improved their offers in an effort to secure fresh tonnage. Indeed, average prices are now being posted above the USD 600/ldt this past week. The largest rise has materialized in the Indian market with an increase of USD 30/ldt in offered bids from local buyers amidst a notable increase in imported scrap. At the same time, Bangladeshi buyers have taken the lead over their Pakistani competitors on the back of increased demand from the major steel domes-tic mills and the ongoing PKR depreciation. However, Pakistani buyers are not willing to withdraw from the race offering tempting bids above USD 600/ldt to geographically positioned units. In Turkey, a further increase in imported scrap prices has led local buyers to improve their bids despite the historical Turkish Lira depreciation. Average scrap prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 300-615/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $290-605/ldt.
Tanker Market
Chartering
The overall crude market sentiment was firmer last week. We saw an in-crease of fresh business enquiries across all the different types of sectors. Among them, Suezmax owners enjoyed the largest increase in rates amidst a tightening tonnage list coupled with an injection of cargoes out of both the Med and West Africa and an active Middle East market. VLCC rates moved north, albeit to a smaller extent while the Aframax market saw a busy Med and AG activity mid-week onwards while North Sea rates remained almost steady amid soft tonnage demand.
VLCC T/C earnings averaged $-8,696/day, up by +$717/day w-o-w and closed off the week at the $ -8,138/day. West Africa TD15 route ended up the week at the WS46.59 points while the rate for the Middle East to China TD3 trip increased by WS3.14 points w-o-w and closed off the week at the $43.5WS points mark.
Suezmax T/C earnings averaged $5,413/day, up +$2,373/day w-o-w. Med market paved the way, with TD6 BlackSea/Med route improving by WS9.28 points w-o-w. Med was also the most prominent region in the Aframax market as well. TD19 Cross-Med trips saw an increase of 11.13WS points compared to the previous week. The North European market remained almost flat while TD9 Caribs/USG closed the week down by 1.87WS points with a number of ballasters being destined to the respective region after the 50.31WS points rise during the previous week. All in all, Aframax T/C earnings averaged $ 5,662/day, up +$1,151/day w-o-w.
Sale & Purchase
In the Chemical size sector we had the sale of the “CELSIUS MACAU” (20,768dwt-blt ‘06, Japan), which was sold to Chinese buyers, for an undisclosed price.
In the small size sector we had the sale of the “SICHEM MUMBAI” (13,085dwt-blt ‘06, S. Korea), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $4.9m.
DryBulk Market
Chartering
Following 13-year highs two weeks ago, Capesize rates continued to slide for the 2nd week driven mainly by weakness in the Pacific, where discharge congestion has eased releasing iron ore at Chinese ports– albeit still above the seasonal average. Capesize earnings in the Atlantic dropped at a slower pace widening the earnings premium to the Pacific at a new record high. Panamax gained momentum benefitting of cargo splits with notable gains in the Atlantic, where Supramax had also set the freight ceiling higher driven primarily by strength out of the USGC. The earnings gap amongst sizes has corrected to more sustainable levels into the current week, with Capesize continuing to weaken, followed by Panamax and Supramax, the last seeing an increase in prompt supply in the Pacific, while the substantial FFA sell off over the past two days has negatively fed into physical, a process that is expected to bottom within the next week.
Cape 5TC averaged approx. $58,030/day last week, down -21.9% w-o-w, with the transatlantic dropping by -16.9% w-o-w and the transpacific down by -26.9% w-o-w. As a result, the weekly average Cape transpacific earnings discount to the transatlantic RV widened at -$23,095/day last week, up from an average discount of -$19,772/day the week before.
Panamax 4TC averaged approx. $36,956/day up +7.6% w-o-w, with transatlantic rising up +15.7% w-o-w and transpacific up +3.9% w-o-w, leading the transpacific to an average premium of +$4,757/day vs the transatlantic, down from a -$7,933/day on average last week.
Supramax 10TC averaged approx. $39,666/day up +3.0% w-o-w, with the Atlantic coming at a premium of +$8,900/day to the Pacific up from +$6,600/day the week before.
Sale & Purchase
In the Capesize sector we had the sale of the “CAPE SPRING” (180,082dwt-blt ‘11, China), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of excess $30.0m.
In the Supramax sector we had the sale of the “IKAN SELAYANG” (56,079dwt-blt ‘13, Japan), which was sold to undisclosed buyers, for a price in the region of $26.5m.
Newbuilding Market
Demolition Market
