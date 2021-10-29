Weekly Shipping Market Update 18th – 24th October, 2021, Week 42 By George Lazaridis, Head Research & Valuations of Allied Shipbroking

Weekly Shipping Market Update 18th – 24th October, 2021, Week 42 By George Lazaridis, Head Research & Valuations of Allied ShipbrokingOctober 2021, Shippings News Friday, October 29th, 2021 The Capesize market has witnessed an excessive level of volatility as of late. Being a “late bloomer” in this year’s dry bulk rally, it has managed to plot an extraordinary course since the mid-summer season, reaching a decade high peak in early October. Since that point the market has noted a sharp correction losing close to 45% of its value. The year has in general shown an extensive amount of volatility and uncertainty, yet it seems that recent developments in China have started to unveil the “cracks” present in this post-pandemic rally for the Capesize market.
Much of this positive drive in the market has been mainly attributed to the fast-paced economic recovery noted in China since mid-2020. This of course has further been fed by major disruptions in supply chains, lack of fleet growth in the dry bulk sector as a whole, as well as very loose monetary policies across most of the world’s major economies. However, the large majority of these latter factors have been mainly sup-porting strong freight market conditions for the smaller size segments. The iron ore trade, one of the two major trades that the Capesize market heavily relies on, had been “dragging its feet” for some time now in terms of traded volumes and relative to what the rest of the dry bulk trades were doing. Nevertheless, the freight market performance was still at very respectable levels when compared to the performance noted over the past 5 years. Then suddenly during the summer months a sharp resurgence was noted, driving freight markets into a wild frenzy and leading to an extraordinary high being noted in early October. Yet given the negative events of recent that have been unfolding in China, this stellar performance is under considerable threat now. The real estate market, that is a major back bone for internal demand levels for steel, has been shaken considerably by the Evergrande debacle, which is still ongoing and continues to have ripple effects. At the same time, the energy crisis noted of late has also caused considerable issues in terms of coal supplies in the country (although the majority is focused on thermal coal), leading to severe supply-side constraints for local steel producers. All this has had a sharp negative shock on the Capesize freight market which most likely will continue to hold over the coming days. At the same time it has brought center stage the issue that the dry bulk sector will most likely face as a whole over the coming months. The sharp rise across the board of most commodities has been a windfall for exporters, but it has started to take a considerable toll on the global economy. Inflationary pressures are going to be a strong dampener on economic growth moving forward, having already shown such signs in China, and is likely to ease back trade growth now that we have already reached above pre-pandemic volumes for almost all of the dry bulk commodities.
Yet, given the small orderbook levels and the slow fleet growth figures still being noted in this sector, the “normalization” process is looking right now to be a long and drawn out one. When compared to freight market performance of the last decade, we are still looking at expectations for a market to be able to preserve a very positive tone. It is only when compared to the most recent highs of this year, that we may find ourselves underperforming. The question beyond this point is as to how well global markets will be able to tackle these challenges and better utilize the easing of both monetary and fiscal policies to drive up economic growth moving forward. A strong challenge to face right now, with big bets riding on a positive outcome.
Freight Market – Dry Bulkers – Spot Market
Capesize – The correction continued on this past week, as the BCI TCA slid further to US$51,463/day, 20.1% lower w-o-w. The demand for iron ore from Brazil deteriorated during the past few weeks, with the C3 route to China falling by 10.1%. Meanwhile, activity in the Pacific was also decreased last week, adding some pressure on owners. Sentiment remains robust, albeit with demand seemingly losing some steam as of late.
Panamax – In contrast to the Capes, the market here continued its rally with the BPI TCA climbing to US$38,945/day, posting a weekly rise of 6.5%. Robust earnings were seen in the Atlantic basin, as demand held at intense levels this past week, while interest was vivid in the Black Sea as well. In the Pacific, demand was not impressive, but remained on a positive track supporting the market further.
Supramax – The freight market here moved sideways this past week with an almost unchanged BSI TCA being reported at US$39,421/day. A fresh series of enquiries in the Atlantic basin, and particularly in the US Gulf boosted earnings for owners in the region. However, at the same time demand was anemic in Asia, leaving several units unfixed and trimming overall gains for the segment.
Handysize – Another week of gains for the Handysize freight market, as was reflected in the 1.82% rise noted in the BHSI TCA figure. An active US Gulf and improved interest in ECSA allowed owners to continue pushing for higher premiums. Similarly to the larger segments, activity in Asia was not so impressive, trimming as such overall earnings.
Freight Market – Tankers – Spot Market
Crude Oil Carriers – The upward momentum in the crude oil freight market continued for yet another week, with BDTI increasing by a further 5.8%. It seems that the market has “bottomed out” for now. In the VLs, the market closed once again the week on a positive tone, with both Middle Eastern and West African freight rates noticing some modest gains. In the Suezmaxes, things moved relatively attuned, with all main trades experiencing some slight gains too. Tighter tonnage availability in the West African region resulted in a 6WS boost, while the healthy appetite levels across all main routes helped earnings finishing the week on the positive side. In the Aframaxes, it was also a week of positive results, given the upward trajectory noted across most of the main trades. At this point, only the Caribs-USG market indicates signs of some slight negative pressure being felt.
Oil Products – On the DPP front, it was a rather “strong” week, given the considerable boost in overall freight returns. On the CPP front, we saw some mixed signs, with the overall trend though remaining on a positive territory.
Sale & Purchase – Newbuilding Orders
Despite the intense activity in most of the Far Eastern shipyards, dry bulk projects continue being scarce, even though freight earnings have reached decade record levels during the year. Investors’ prior experience in excessive ordering and the respective effects in the market have somehow limited interest for newbuilding investments, though the main obstacle right now seems to be the overall lack in interest from shipbuilders. The strong buying appetite for new or-ders in the containership and gas carrier sectors, which can offer much higher margins to shipyards have put the dry bulk sector in the back seat for the time being. At the same time, the lack of interest noted in the tanker market comes as little surprise, given the persis-tent poor market fundamentals it has been facing for such a long time period. Interest amongst buyers is not expected to return just yet for newbuilding projects, with only hopes of a strong rebound in the freight market leaving the possibility for any new activity to emerge. However, it is worth mentioning that an impressive order for 7 shuttle tankers from Rosneft was reported this past week, showing that the oil markets (albeit for offshore production) are still attracting new infrastructure investments.
Sales & Purchase / Secondhand Sales
On the dry bulk side, it was another interesting week in terms of activity taking place. During the past few days, there was some sort of return to normality for the SnP market, with the overall volume being mostly supported by the medium to smaller size segment. It seems that the relatively quick correction in freight rates for the bigger size segment has somehow derailed the recent spike in terms of transactions. Notwithstanding this, as we progress into the final quarter of the year and with sentiment remaining firm, we can expect a strong SnP market to hold across all size segments.
On the tanker side, sales activity continued once again on a modest tone. Rather atypically, recent transactions were nourished mostly by the bigger size segment, given the firm en bloc deal seen for 6 VL units basis a BBB agreement with the Sellers. Thinking also about the steady improvement in freight rates as of late, we could expect a more interesting SnP market to take shape in the near term.
Sales & Purchase- Demolition Sales
The moderate flow of units being sent for ship recycling resumed during this past week, with the tanker segment being once again the main feedstock. Two opposing dynamics are shaping the ship recycling market in the year so far. On the one hand, we see a very attractive pricing front with record offered price levels from scrapyards. On the other hand, we witness a very robust freight earnings for the dry bulk, container and gas carrier markets, which at the same time diminishes interest amongst owners for the for the option to retire any of their older aged tonnage. It is expected that tankers and other secondary sectors will continue to be the main “staple” feedstock option for breakers until the end of the year. Ro-bust steel prices in Bangladesh and Pakistan have helped maintain prices at very appealing levels and thus interest is anticipated to re-main vivid for these countries. However, the recent currency depreciation in the latter has curbed activity somewhat. Finally, HKC recycling was once again the key driver for Indian scrapyards, with improved sentiment amongst domestic players increasing prospects for more businesses to take place in the final months of the year.
A $0.10-per-share dividend declared by Diana Shipping in connection with a public spin-off is expected to become a regular feature, a leading analyst said on Thursday. New York-listed Diana declared the pay-out, its first since 2008, as part of its announcement on Tuesday that it is spinning off older vessels into a separate Nasdaq-traded entity called OceanPal.
Jefferies lead shipping analyst Randy Giveans told clients that while Diana has not declared a dividend policy as such, he expects the pay-out will stick around. “The announced dividend shows the company’s confidence in the current market strength prevailing as the long-term supply/demand picture remains robust,” he wrote.
In the absence of a formal policy, future payments will probably come at the board’s discretion, Giveans projected. “With that being said, DSX operates primarily on multi-month time charters, which provides the company with more stable earnings to support a fixed dividend than a pure spot market operator,” he wrote, referring to Diana’s tick-er symbol. “As such, we expect the dividend to be maintained at $0.10/share throughout 2022, providing an attractive yield of about 7%.” Source: Tradewinds
