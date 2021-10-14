WISTA AGM & Conference 2021 in Hamburg

WISTA AGM & Conference 2021 in HamburgOctober 2021, Shippings News Thursday, October 14th, 2021 The #WISTAAGM & Conference 2021 is in progress, with the NWA Presidents Round Table Discussion at the Stadion AM Rothenbaum in Hamburg, including Ms. Elpi Petraki, President, WISTA Hellas.
RTD is held in a hybrid setting, allowing all NWA Presidents to attend. Ms. Ioanna Topaloglou, Head of the Nominations Committee discussing suggestions for the committee, and Ms. Angie Hartmann, ExCo member, WISTA International is online.
