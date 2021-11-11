Oriani Hellas launches new exclusive representation of innovative ClearLynx

Oriani Hellas launches new exclusive representation of innovative ClearLynxNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 11th, 2021 Oriani announced the exclusive representation in Greece of ClearLynx, the leading – edge, online platform that brings new levels of economy, productivity and flexibility to the bunker fuel market.
ClearLynx was founded in 2014 by a team with decades of experience who have consistently pioneered software in the bunker industry. As an independent, neutral transactional platform, ClearLynx is charting a new course in fuel management systems, bringing efficiencies to improved operational processes, enhanced visibility to support real-time business critical decision making and cost reductions through increased productivity. ClearLynx has continued to grow year-over-year, now representing roughly 10% of the entire global bunker market.
Oriani's team of experienced maritime professionals is the compass on the maritime digitalization journey and powerful allies like ClearLynx ensure that shipping companies will effectively meet the challenges of this everchanging time. As the industry’s digital transformation accelerates, the potential #Oriani brings is growing at a geometric rate.
Gerry Van Geyzel, CEO of ClearLynx stated “Greece is a maritime nation by tradition. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring together tradition with breakthrough technology. Oriani will be our trusted and valuable partner in a market that plays an important role in the maritime industry.”
Emmanouil Koukouvios, Business Development Director of Oriani: It is fundamental for us to represent in Greece leading technology companies that provide true value to shipping companies. ClearLynx not only meet those criteria but even exceeds the expectations of the most demanding bunkering professionals. Hence, we are honored to represent ClearLynx in Greece and provide a total bunkering procurement solution.
Image: Gerry Van Geyzel, CEO of ClearLynx.
