ShipServ Premium Profile expanded Captain Nemo’s exposure

ShipServ Premium Profile expanded Captain Nemo’s exposureNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 25th, 2021 The shipping industry today is experiencing unprecedented challenges. Volumes are up, ports are congested, and new protocols for environmental and personal safety are creating pressure on technical operations to do more with less available time and resources.
Fortunately for the Shipping industry, there are already tools at hand to help companies succeed – and even thrive – even in this environment. For more than 20 years, ShipServ has been creating solutions for rapid, transparent, and safe digital procurement. Today ShipServ is expanding their services for both Shipping Buyers and Suppliers, with newly released features in the areas of sourcing/advertising and transactional efficiency. For example, ShipServ’s new and improved Premium Profile helps suppliers expand their exposure on the world’s leading maritime e-procurement maritime platform so that buyers can quickly find the products and services they need.
Captain Nemo, representing Greek maritime professionals on ShipServ platform, agreed to share their views on Premium Profile benefits that they are currently experiencing on ShipServ. A Captain Nemo representative stated,” Premium Profile has increased by far our exposure in ShipServ platform. The Premium Profile with Company’s Logo, Categories, Brands, Ports and structured profile appearance gives the user the experience of a small website on ShipServ platform, upgrading the e-procurement environment to a whole new level.” Captain Nemo highlighted from their experience so far that “The Premium Profile also helped to build trading relationships with shipping companies abroad, adding an extra value to our already expanded trading network in addition to a wider exposure for all of our products.”
The Marine Industry is evolving rapidly. Time is the most precious commodity, and ShipServ provides a way to increase productivity. ShipServ is ready to work with you to help your company experience similar benefits to those enjoyed by Captain Nemo.
By Stelios Koukouvios, Sales Support Manager / Account Manager, Oriani Hellas
