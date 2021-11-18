The dinner of the Consular Corps in Greece

The dinner of the Consular Corps in GreeceNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 18th, 2021 Harry Vafias, President of the Consular Corps in Greece and the members of the Executive Board, organized a friendly dinner for the distinguished Consuls and Ambassadors of the Consular Corps.
Mr. Kostis Hatzidakis, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs was the keynote speaker of the dinner who referred to the challenges of the Greek economy, Covid-19 pandemic impact, narrated his successful moves during his ministerial position in the Ministry of Energy and the current challenges of his new position! Finally, he gave the opportunity for a friendly chat and questions from the audience.
The Consular Corps CCG in Greece was established in 1972 with the purpose of developing the relations among its members and the host country (Hellenic Republic) and making it conducive to a more effective performance of each of its members’ consular functions.
The CCG through its numerous activities during the past 35years has succeeded in creating ties of friendship between its members, which still endure even today.
In addition the various excursions and field trips to the Greek islands and historical sights proved to be an enriching experience for the foreign diplomats who participated.
All Diplomats, or Consular Officers appointed by an independent state and admitted to the exercise of their functions to the Hellenic Republic are welcome to join the CCG.
