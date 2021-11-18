The International Cruise Summit forecasts a cruise boom in 2022 with more than 30 new ships to be launched

The International Cruise Summit forecasts a cruise boom in 2022 with more than 30 new ships to be launchedNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 18th, 2021 By the end of 2021, the major cruise lines will have an average of 80% of their fleet operational, and 33 new ships will be launched in 2022, 13 of them large ships.
The cruise industry is back with a bang in 2022 after a 2021 transition in which 50% of the fleet has been able to sail implementing the world’s most comprehensive and safest COVID-19 protocols.
The prestigious International Cruise Summit, which will hold its eleventh edition on 17 and 18 November in Madrid, will bring together the entire industry to debate and analyse the future of the sector and the new post-pandemic scenario.
Companies are seeing an exceptional level of bookings for 2022, especially in the second half of the year, because after two summers of travel restrictions and difficulties living with the virus, consumers are keen not only to travel, but also to travel lavishly, indulging in luxuries with the money they have saved. To this end, they will have 33 new ships to choose from, of which 13 will be mega-ships of over 100,000 gross tonnage, equipped with the latest technologies available to minimise their environmental impact. In fact, six of them will already use Liquefied Natural Gas as fuel, which eliminates 100% of sulphur oxide emissions and 30% of CO2.
Currently, all passengers embarking on cruise ships are now required to have passed a coronavirus test beforehand, and in many cruise lines, only fully vaccinated people are allowed to embark.
Top executives, international cruise line executives, port authorities, travel agents and companies and experts from the sector will be present at one of the most important cruise congresses in the world. The event will feature speakers from the top management of cruise companies such as Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Crociere; Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises; Ferdinand Strohmeier, CEO of Mystic Cruises; Ben Bouldin, Vice President EMEA of Royal Caribbean International, Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA of Celebrity Cruises; and Bob Dixon, Director EMEA & Latin America of Cunard Line, among others.
During the two days, several panel discussions and presentations will debate the recovery of the cruise industry and tourist destinations, the challenges to re-recruit all the workers the sector needs and how to recover the pre-pandemic levels of sales and prices. Sustainability and the environment will be very much in the spotlight at this ICS which sets its sights on a new future for the industry.
