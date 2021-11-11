Vafias group creates second US listed shipping co. New tanker company Imperial Petroleum plans to grow as separate entity from gas fleet

Vafias group creates second US listed shipping co. New tanker company Imperial Petroleum plans to grow as separate entity from gas fleetNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 11th, 2021 STEALTHGAS is planning to spin off the four tankers that it has long owned alongside its large fleet of liquid petroleum gas carriers.
The New York-listed owner has formed a new subsidiary, Imperial Petroleum, to own the tankers and this has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
Common stock of Imperial Petroleum as well as a series of 8.75% perpetual preferred shares will be distributed to StealthGas shareholders as a dividend.
According to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, StealthGas shareholders are in line to receive one common share for every eight shares held in the LPG carrier owner and one preferred share of Imperial Petroleum for every 48 StealthGas shares held.
StealthGas, which owns and operates 50 LPG carriers including several joint-venture vessels, said that its board “believes that the creation of two businesses in distinct sectors of the shipping industry — LPG carriers and tankers — will provide significant benefits to both companies and their shareholders.”
Hiving off the tankers into a separate entity would “alleviate market confusion and attract new investors, and… give shareholders the flexibility to adjust their holdings according to the sectors in which they want to invest,” it said.
The company is hopeful that it will have all the necessary approvals for Imperial to be listed on Nasdaq in December.
Given that there will be no initial public offering to list the new company, it will be the after-trading in the shares that will be the gauge of investor enthusiasm for a new tanker vehicle.
The move conforms to most Wall Street advice that favours ‘pure play’ shipping companies that each focus on a single type of vessel.
But StealthGas will have faced little pressure to extract the tankers until the onset of the bad tanker market, since when they have been a drag on the company’s results.
The four tankers include an 11 year-old aframax and three medium-range product tankers, all built between 2008 and 2009.
The biggest shareholders in StealthGas currently are chief executive Harry Vafias, Californian investment firm Glendon Capital Management and MSDC Management, an investment firm of computer billionaire Michael Dell.
Based on their StealthGas holdings, after the spin-off Mr Vafias will control about 25% of the new tanker company, while Glendon and MSDC will have stakes of 17% and 9.2% respectively.
Mr Vafias, whose family privately owns about 20 tankers separate to StealthGas through stealth maritime corp and another 13 bulkers through brave maritime corp, is likely to believe the current time is an opportune entry point for investors interested in the tanker sector. According to its prospectus, Imperial plans to expand by investing in further vessels.
Privately the Vafias family has been on a buying spree this year with a total of 14 acquisitions since the start of 2021, costing a shade below 400 million usd.
Recently, the focus has been on tankers and it has acquired one crude aframax and two product tankers.
Earlier this year, brokers reported the 2007-built aframax Capricorn was sold for $16.5m. It has been renamed Afra Pearl (IMO: 9357638) in the Vafias group fleet.
Last month, the group picked up two medium-range product tankers, the 2007-built Ocean Mars tbr Clean imperial (IMO: 9308144), from an auction stemming from the Ocean Tankers collapse, and the 2011-built Justice Express tbr Clean justice(IMO: 9473717), from a Japanese seller.
Source: Nigel Lowry, Lloyd’s List
