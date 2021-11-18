Weekly Report for Week 45 | 08th November – 14th November 2021 By George Lazaridis, Head of Research & Valuations of Allied Shipbroking

Weekly Report for Week 45 | 08th November – 14th November 2021 By George Lazaridis, Head of Research & Valuations of Allied ShipbrokingNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 18th, 2021 It’s been three weeks now of mounting retreats being noted across the board of the dry bulk freight rates and the many in the market have started to get jitters. Although in most cases rates are still holding up at relatively firm numbers compared to historical levels, it has been the speed in which this latest drop has been noted that has troubled most and caused many to re-evaluate their market position. Yet this market drop has not been alone in causing such a rethink.
There have been a number of macroeconomic figures coming out of China this past month that seem to be both the reason as well as potential leading indicators as to how we expect the next few months to transpire. China’s economic growth has slumped to its slowest pace in the year during 3Q21, growing by a mere 4.9% year-on -year between July and September. This is a considerable drop from the 7.9% noted in the previous quarter and considerably lower than the official target set out by Beijing for the year. At the same time, year-on-year growth in Chinese manufacturing activity (3.5%) and retail sales (4.9%) have shown some improved performance in October, though even these latest figures are still keeping in line with the overall trend seen during the third quarter. The crippling factors have been numerous, as mentioned in previous insights, yet their negative effects seem to be compounding as of late. Evergrande’s missed bond payments last month, coupled with the strong price surge in commodity prices and crippling power shortages have all been strong dampeners on the country’s economy. China’s producer price index rose year-on-year by 13.5% in October, its highest level in more than a quarter century. While the country’s consumer price inflation has also been holding up at a relatively high level of 1.5%, in cases of some essential goods, price inflation has been considerably higher than this. Given the considerable drop in new building construction starts and the high level of contribution of the real estate sector (25%) on economic output, negative pressure has been building up at a fast pace and cast shadows over the sustainability of the strong positive numbers that China posted during the first half of the year. The “hit” noted on property investment and new building construction has been reflected in the drop in construction-related commodities such as steel and iron ore, reflected in turn in the shipping markets through the sharp drop noted in Capesize freight rates over the past month.
All this has undoubtedly sounded the alarm in Beijing, with the overwhelming expectation being that in the absence of any significant change in government policies, economic growth will slow down further during the final quarter of the year. As such, most economists do expect some action to be taken up sooner or later, though the results of any action will depend on what action the central party chooses to take up. For the time being, it looks as though the world’s second biggest economy and biggest manufacturer still has major hurdles to overcome and the resulting ripples are going to continue influencing global markets for some time. Everyone’s attention is now firmly on what China’s central government will do next to tackle these issues, while the hope is that the call to action within the party will be swift and have a strong enough impact to drive the economy out of this recent slump and back on its previous track.
Freight Market / Dry Bulkers / Spot Market
Capesize – After a long correction path, the market returned back to an upward trajectory last week, boosted by an improved demand profile. This was depicted in the 17% weekly rise noted in the BCI TCA figure. Interest for iron ore shipments was enhanced this past week, especially in the Pacific basin, where freight rates for the Australia to China trade route increased by 19.1%. Supply and demand balance was improved in the Atlantic as well.
Panamax – The market continued on its declining path last week, with the BPI TCA falling to US$26,370/day. It seems as though charterers took a step back during this past week in the previously active ECSA, as potential cargoes were limited. In Asia, interest was also subdued last week. Nevertheless, some support was seen from the increased demand for Baltic round voyages.
Supramax – The corrections in the market resumed here as well last week, with owners witnessing a further weakening in rates. The BSI TCA fell to US$24,783/ day, about 6.8% lower compared to the week prior. Demand overall was poor, increasing further available tonnage lists in both the Atlantic and Pacific basins. However, losses were curbed by the somehow active US Gulf and North Asia markets.
Handysize – Another week of losses for the Handysize market, with the BHSI TCA declining to levels below US$30,000/day for the first time since July. Asia was the key driver for last week’s drop, as demand lost ground compared to the available tonnage in the region. At the same time, sentiment started to worsen in the Atlantic basin as well, given the trimmed activity levels of the past few weeks.
Freight Market / Tankers / Spot Market
Crude Oil Carriers – The market returned back to a declining path this past week, despite that the benchmark BDTI figure closing marginally higher at 821bp. In the VL market, the limited number of fresh enquiries continued adding pressure in the MEG for both westbound and eastbound voyages. Elsewhere, demand was also anemic. In the Suezmaxes, oversupply was once again apparent in key regions such as WAF and MEG. However, sentiment seems to have improved somehow helping trim losses for now. In the Aframax market, freight rates also posted a decline this past week, with improved demand in the MED and Northern Europe though being a glimpse of hope. Activity in the USG was also not uninspiring.
Oil Products – On the DPP front, it was an overall improved week, as interest for petroleum products shipments from ARA and MED was enhanced. These gains though were curbed by the less active SE Asia and USG markets. On the CPP front, fixing was also increased this past week, helping reduce tonnage lists. How-ever, activity in the USG was subdued here as well, reducing the overall gains.
Sale & Purchase / Newbuilding orders
It was an active week in terms of newbuilding businesses overall, with buying interest in the dry bulk segment being relatively vivid right now. Deals emerged this past week for all key size segments with exception the handysize front. Freight earnings may have showed a fair correction as of late, yet sentiment and market outlook continue to hold firm. Taking into account the long term prospects, buyers have returned to the newbuilding market and we expect to see more activity emerge during the final months of the year. How-ever, the effect of newbuilding prices should not be overlooked. At the same time, the tanker market was once again fairly inactive in terms of new ordering, with just one deal emerging for 4 small product tankers. Freight rates have shown some signs of a rebound during the last couple of weeks, but it is still too soon to speak of any robust freight rate recovery that could drive a sharp rise in interest for newbuilding activity. Meanwhile, newbuilding prices have not retreated during this time frame, trimming appetite further. Finally, it was a very impressive week for the LNG sector, as several units were added to the orderbook this past week from both Greek and Qatari interests.
Sale & Purchase / Secondhand Sales
On the dry bulk side, the SnP market returned to vivid tone as of the past week, giving a fresh boost to transactions coming to light during the same time frame. This came seemingly at a time of considerable pressure being felt in freight earnings, leaving a feeling that buying appetite could be on the wain. Yet despite this we are still seeing a strong level of fresh buying interest flowing into the market and keeping asset prices still buoyant for the time being. Notwithstanding this, it would not be a surprise if we were to witness a “wait and see” attitude emerge soon, dampening activity moving forward.
On the tanker side, it was a rather interesting week in terms of activity taking place. It is true, that the recent upward trend noted on the side of earnings has somehow boosted overall expectations for a firmer SnP market in the near term, both in terms of volume and asset price levels. However, it will take some time, before we start to see any indication of this reflected in transactions taking place.
Sale & Purchase / Demolition Sales
The ship recycling market continued to move at “moderate activity” levels, with tanker units still holding center stage. The longer the anticipated market rebound takes to emerge, the more interest is expected to arise for retiring vintage tanker units, as the liquidity drain worsens for owners. On the other hand, despite the recent correction noted in the dry bulk market, we do not expect an in-creased interest to scrap units to emerge anytime soon, as freight rate levels and sentiment are still at considered high levels. In Bangladesh, the level of buying interest is still holding firm, despite the fact that reported businesses may not be as impressive of late. Ro-bust offered prices are maintaining interest at firm levels, with scrapyards focusing mainly on larger LDT units. In India, the Diwali holidays trimmed potential businesses in the country, albeit activity is considered improved compared to the average noted in the previous quarter. HKC deals continue to be the main stream of activity flow for domestic players, with scrap prices though being at slightly less attractive levels here. Finally, Pakistan has start to attract potential scrap candidates once again, given the strong fundamentals and the strong appetite shown by domestic breakers. It is expected that activity in the country will ramp up over the coming weeks.
Trade Indicators / Markets /Currencies / Commodities
UK shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets has another $39m to spend on vessel acquisitions after selling out an over-subscribed tap issue of new shares. The London-listed company said on 4 November that it was launching an offer to capitalise on attractive sale-and-purchase opportunities.
Tufton has now revealed 28.05m shares were sold at $1.39 each. “The tap issue was well supported by new and existing shareholders and was materially oversubscribed,” the shipowner said. Demand for stock was above the authority granted by shareholders earlier this year for the sale of up to 10% of the equity. Key staff and affiliates of investment manager Tufton Investment Management have been allocated 671,567 shares.
Tufton brought in joint brokers Hudnall Capital and Singer Capital Markets to run a bookbuilding process for the issue. The sale price was a 1.4% discount to the closing price of $1.41 on 3 November. This was also a 3.1% premium to its net asset value on 30 September of $1.35. Source: Tradewinds
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com