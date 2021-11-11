Weekly Shipping Market Update / 01st – 7th November 2021 / Week 44 By Yiannis Vamvakas, Research Analyst of Allied Shipbroking

Weekly Shipping Market Update / 01st – 7th November 2021 / Week 44 By Yiannis Vamvakas, Research Analyst of Allied ShipbrokingNovember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, November 11th, 2021 The enthusiasm amongst Capesize owners has now been replaced by increasing concerns over the deep correction that has been noted of late. Undoubtedly the slower demand for iron ore shipments to China, the world’s top importer, has brought about a pause in the fixing frenzy that had driven the astonishing 346% rise in the BCI during the first nine months of the year.
Preliminary data shows that the volume of iron ore imports declined during October to 91.61 million tonnes, posting a monthly drop of -4.2% and a y-o-y drop of -14.2%. The driver behind this sudden change has certainly been multifaceted, but with the country’s environmental goals being undeniably a major point. As part of Beijing’s environmental strategy, the government has set strict energy intensity targets for each province, making its environmental goals a major priority. Under this framework, the steel sector is considered as one of the most polluting industries, producing around 15% of the country’s total carbon emissions. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that strict measures have been taken up for the industry. In particular, the aim is to have a zero growth in steel production during 2021, which means that output should not surpass 1.06 billion tonnes. Given that steel production for the first 9 months had already reached a total of around 806 million tonnes, expectation is for a significantly slower production pace to take place during the final quarter. What does this mean for iron ore? Less need for raw materials and thus fewer imports of iron ore.
With steel production set to remain much below its current monthly average and inventories having followed an upward trend since August (as also noted above by the higher imports of iron ore during August and September), demand for iron ore is looking set for a strong step back. Going beyond this, Beijing’s focus is also in holding back a fresh energy crisis, especially during the winter period. This is another reason for the reduction in overall production in the country. All this is reflected by the fact that China’s PMI fell this past month to 49.2 (PMI below 50 indicates a contraction), showing a possible contraction for a second consecutive month.
Demand outlook in the segment seems challenging for the remainder of the year, with the above figures illustrating just one part of the whole picture. The overall outlook seems to be negative for the moment, though with the lower iron ore prices and increased port congestion being important factors that could fundamentally shift the final balance in this market.
Freight Market / Dry Bulkers – Spot Market
Capesize – Another poor week took place, given the further downward continuation noted in the market. The BCI 5TC lost almost 25% of its value, while finishing on Friday below the US$30,000/day mark. At this point, the overall negative pressure seems attuned across the different main trades. Notwithstanding this, overall sentiment for the upcoming months somehow shifted slightly positive as of late, with many already anticipating some sort of a rebound taking place within the remainder of the year.
Panamax – A disappointing week took place here too, with strong corrections being noted across all the main routes. The BPI—TCA experienced w-o-w losses of 21.2%, finishing, at the same time, at US$ 27,641/day on Friday’s close. Especially in the Pacific basin, the step back in both the market’s overall sentiment and current demand levels were more than just apparent.
Supramax – In line with the bigger size segments, the downward trajectory kept a firm hold here too during the past week, with the BSI –TCA decreasing w-o-w by 21.2%. Here, the poorer sentiment came attuned across both basins, though seemed to be especially more prominent in the Asian market. Moreover, the period market seems to have all but died down as of late.
Handysize – Further losses took place in the Handysize market as of the past week, with the benchmark BHSI—TCA figure losing 12.4% of its value. This can be seen as a mere reflection of a the sluggish pace noted in Asian trade, where the limited levels of fresh enquiries derailed the balance in the region. Moreover, on other main trades, a slight downward pressure was also apparent.
Freight Market / Tankers – Spot Market
Crude Oil Carriers – A further uptick took place in the crude oil freight market, with the benchmark BDTI figure closing above the 800bp mark. In the VL market, things were under slight pressure during the past week, with both Middle Eastern and West African numbers losing marginally. In the Suezmaxes, freight rates remained relatively stable for the majority of the routes on w-o-w basis. However MEG-Med trade was rather sluggish, experiencing, as a result, a considerable correction of 10.3%. Finally, in the Aframax market, the scene was mixed across the different main routes. Notwithstanding this, we saw many trades finishing the week on a positive tone.
Oil Products – On the DPP front, the market finished the week on a rather uninspiring tone, given the downward correction across many of the benchmark routes. On the CPP front, we saw some mixed signals across many of the trade regions. Notwithstanding this, we witnessed a “good” rally in the USG-Cont, as well as, in the MEG-Japan routes.
Sale & Purchase / Newbuilding Orders
It was a fairly interesting week for the newbuilding market, given the relatively good flow of new orders coming to light. Rather surprisingly (to some extent at least), we saw a very active dry bulk market as of late, seemingly disconnected, at the same time, with the recent sharp corrections noted in freight earnings. Notwithstanding this, thinking about the overall good sentiment and buying appetite that remains at healthy levels across all the different asset classes, we can expect this preference to be sustained, especially as we progress into the final part of the year. On the other hand, the tanker sector was mostly inactive, despite somehow with the recent improvements in both freight market and SnP activity levels. Yet, given the prolonged uninspiring sentiment, it will take some time before any sort of stability and strong appetite to return to this market. Finally, the containership market remained absent as of late. Given the bullish sentiment in the sector though, it may well prove to be but a mere temporary “pause”, with fresh volumes returning firmly in the near term.
Sale & Purchase / Secondhand Sales
On the dry bulk side, the SnP market remained sluggish during the past week, given the relatively limited number of units changing hands. This uninspiring path of late may be seen as being on par with the recent strong freight market correction being noted, especially in the bigger sizes. On the other hand, buying appetite remains relatively “strong”, with many already anticipating a quick rebound to be seen in the market in terms of volume, especially if there is a clearer view in regards to the overall market direction moving forward.
On the tanker side, it was rather a sluggish week in terms activity taking place, putting into question the recovery mode being noted lately. It is true, that the recent upward track from the side earnings has helped considerably overall interest shifted once again towards this market. However, given the prolonged uninspiring trajectory, it will take some time, coupled by further improvement in overall earnings, before we see any sort of stability in the SnP market too.
Sale & Purchase / Demolition Sales
Another week of a relatively uninspiring flow of candidates being sent to be recycled, with the overall supply of tonnage remaining problematic at the same time. This also deductible by the very high offered scrap price levels across the Indian Sub-Continent, with buyers in the region remaining hungry (and bullish) for any and all available large LDT unit. The recent negative corrections in the dry bulk freight market (especially in the bigger size segment) has nourished somehow the expectations for any increase in number of vessels being pushed towards this direction. On the other hand, the tanker market is moving in the opposite direction, given the improvement in both earnings and overall sentiment, having derailed the supply levels available to the ship recycling market. All-in-all, with fundamentals in both local steel prices and currencies remaining on the positive side across the main demo destinations, it is yet to be seen if we are about to witness firmer activity levels take shape in the upcoming period.
Trade indicators / Markets, Currencies, Commodities
South Korea’s SM Line has said it may attempt to resurrect its plans for an initial public offering in March if market conditions improve. Last week, the shipowner became the latest South Korean company to drop plans to go public due to weak levels of interest from institution-al investors.
According to the Korea Exchange six companies have cancelled their IPO plans over the past month, according to the Korea Herald. Until recently, South Korea had been one of the hottest markets for IPOs in Asia with $10bn raised in the third quarter alone thanks to blockbuster flotations from the likes of Hyundai Heavy Industries and tech companies.
In late September, HHI raised $1bn from an IPO, much of which will go towards funding investments in new technology to build greener vessels. Shares in the world’s largest shipbuilder surged 86% on their first day of trading on the Korea Composite Stock Price Index. But a weaker stock market and government concerns over frothy IPO valuations have prompted a growing number of companies to withdraw their plans to go public. Source: Tradewinds
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com