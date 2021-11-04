Weekly shipping Market update 25th – 31st October 2021 / Week 43 By Thomas Chasapis Research Analyst of Allied Shipbroking

Having closed of the first month of the final quarter of the year, I would say that the previous enthusiasm seems to have evaporated now (to some degree at least). As we discussed in previous market views, the hefty collapse in freight rates for the large Capesize can be seen as a mere reflection of this. It is true, that in a year-to-date basis, the Capesize segment indicated several problem signs, persistently being the main underperformer of the dry bulk sector. Moreover, the current uninspiring trade flows from the side of iron ore, coupled by the blurred state noted in China’s real estate market (ever since the Evergrande situation), it is hard to see how any sort of stability and positive momentum could be expected to remain. Thinking about this turmoil, are the remaining size segments, given that they are in theory more diversified and less dependent from China’s iron ore demand levels, relatively immune to this negative pressure of late?The emphatic trajectory in freight returns since the onset of the year has somehow derailed any sort of discussion surrounding volatility and market risk. In a bullish market, any form of volatility does not easily raise concerns. Moreover, thinking about typical statistical volatility metrics such as standard deviation, which treats both upward and downward movements equal, would probably “fail” to give a clear review in respect to negative risks present in the market. The below graph uses the Ulcer Index (UI) as a technical indicator in order to give a better view of the current momentum of the freight market’s downside risk for all separate size segments.On a short-term basis, we witnessed a significant movement in the UI metric across all different size segments during the past couple of weeks or so. The Capesize market showing excesses in terms of risk, with the (rather surprisingly) Supramax following second and being close to a period high and well above its respective year-to-date mean figure. Notwithstanding this, we are still at a very early stage of the curve to fully argue any sort of strong trend being noted. However, when coupled with other indicators in the market such as the FFA market, which has experienced a sharp correction over the past couple of weeks or so, we see more and more indicators con-verging on the idea of a much riskier market taking shape in the near term.

Freight Market / Dry Bulkers – Spot Market

Capesize – The downward correction in freight rates held this past week, with the BCI TCA falling to US$36,065, still in the high front compared to levels seen over the past decade. The scale down noted in interest for voyages in both the Pacific and the Atlantic basins had as a result the gradual build up of tonnage lists. Owner sentiment has now lost some ground, with a new balance expected to take hold in the market sooner or later.

Panamax – A downward trajectory was seen here as well this past week. The BPI TCA slid to US$35,061/day, falling by 10% on a w-o-w basis. The diminished demand for cargoes in the Pacific basin led owners to request lower numbers during the week, with NoPac voyages posting the greatest losses. In the Atlantic, a de-cline was noted as well, albeit losses were trimmed, as a fresh series of enquiries for grains transportation was witnessed during the latter half of the week.

Supramax – In line with the bigger size segments, freight rates lost some ground during this past week. This was reflected in the 13.4% fall noted in the BSI TCA figure, which slid to US$34,147/day. Demand was unimpressive during the week, adding pressure to owners, who saw available tonnage lists rising in both the Atlantic and the Pacific basins. Sentiment may be hurt, though still remains robust.

Handysize – A change in trend was seen in the Handysize freight market. The BHSI fell to US$35,487/day, remaining though at historical high levels. The decline was mainly sourced by the lack of activity noted in Asia, as interest was minimal, while port congestion issues have started to alleviate. In the Atlantic, we also noted a fair decline in fresh enquiries.

Freight Market / Tankers – Spot Market

Crude Oil Carriers – It seems that a gradual shift in trend is afoot in the crude oil freight market. Market remained on an upward momentum last week, with the BDTI rising by 3.8%. In the VLs, the market improvement held for yet another week. Activity in the MEG was elevated, with fresh enquiries from China being the key driver. In the Suezmaxes, freight premiums were increased, albeit actual interest was not as impressive. Activity in the WAF and MEG was limited, while demand in the Black Sea rose. In the Aframaxes, further signs of a rebound were seen, as was noted in the 51% rise of the TCE figure. A robust demand in both MED and N. Europe, boosted the market, with gains though being curbed due to the sluggish mode noted in the other side of the Atlantic.

Oil Products – On the DPP front, the rebound held it pace last week, with the MED being particularly inspiring. Gains were also seen elsewhere, boosting the market as a whole. On the CPP front, demand was also improved last week, with Cont-USG posting the greatest gains.

Sale& Purchase Newbuilding Orders

The Shipbuilding industry continues to hold its primary focus on the containership and gas carrier sectors, leaving potential buyers in the dry bulk sector with minimal options at hand. We have not seen any excessive ordering as of late despite the record freight earnings and the vivid interest noted in the dry bulk sector, while the recent correction in freight rates is likely to diminish appetite amongst owners. We expect a “wait and see” attitude to take hold of the market during the final quarter of the year. Meanwhile, the further rise witnessed in newbuilding prices as of late is a further bearish factor weighing down on any buying options. On the tanker side of things, the limited interest from buyers continues to hold, given the hurt sentiment and the uninspiring freight earnings being seen in the year so far. Nevertheless, the gradual improvement being noted in the freight market and the expectations for an eventual market recovery, could likely drive speculative ordering in this sector. During this past week, we saw two fresh orders for shuttle and product units. All in all, the current ROI for tanker units is still unattractive, with the “riskier” buyers though possibly looking at an opportunity at hand in the case of a sharp market rebound playing out.

Sales & Purchase Second Hand Sales

On the dry bulk side, several transactions took place during this past week, albeit the overall volume has decline compared to the previous very active weeks. Interest has been focused on handysize units during this past week, a segment with an attractive earnings to in-vestment ratio. As the freight market has entered a correction mode, it is expected that smaller units will continue being at the centre of attention amongst buyers. However, given that sentiment is still at overall robust levels, more activity is expected to emerge across the whole size class spectrum as well.

On the tanker side, there was an improved number of transactions as of late, with interest expanded amongst buyers, nourished by the first signs of a robust market recovery. However, given the fragility of this recovery, it is questionable if interest will continue to be as vivid over the coming weeks. This past week, product tankers were the prime focus, a trend that is likely to continue to hold.

Sale & Purchase Demolition Sales

A limited number of units were sent to be recycled during this past week, as the optimism dominating the dry bulk, containership and gas sectors has trimmed interest amongst owners to offload any of their higher vintage units. The tanker sector continues to be the key source of demolition candidates, given the persistently uninspiring fundamentals in the market. This trend though is likely to lose some steam in the coming weeks, as the first signs of a market recovery in this sector have started to take shape. It seems as though Bangladesh has been a bit less active as of late, despite the attractive offered price levels given. However, it is expected that they will be able to capture further activity once the current stockpile has been processed, especially when given the level by which local steel prices have augmented of late. In India, a gradual improvement has been seen in terms of scrapping activity during the last few weeks, with the upcoming Diwali celebrations though likely to be a temporary pause for this market. In Pakistan, it was once again a quiet week, with breakers now expected to become more aggressive in the coming weeks as part of an attempt to attract more candidates.

