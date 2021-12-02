200 years of common independence Panama – Greece

200 years of common independence Panama – GreeceDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 Following the successful inauguration of the Art Exhibition “Elogiando la Libertad” – “Hymning Freedom” – “Panama – Greece 1821-2021: 200 years of common independence” took place on Tuesday 16th of November at the Piraeus Municipal Gallery, the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece celebrated the National Day of Panama by offering a bright Reception in the Grand Ballroom of the Grande Bretagne Hotel on Thursday, November 18th, 2021.
The event attended mainly Ambassadors, Church representatives, esteemed Politicians and Shipping executives. The concept of the event was the special Bicentennial Anniversary of the Liberation of Panama from Spain. The Ambassador and General Consul of Panama in Greece, H.E. Mrs. Julie Lymberopulos offered a warm welcome to the esteemed guests and expressed a celebratory greeting honouring Panama.
Within the offered Reception, it was announced that the Embassy and General Consulate of Panama in Greece proceeded to a successful strategic synergy with the SQLearn Company that undertook the creation of the digitized virtual version of the exhibition, which allowed this great endeavor to travel around the world, overcoming any obstacle or limitation imposed by the physical version, especially in the times of pandemic.
At the reception, the video of the virtual tour of the exhibition was shown consecutively on large giant screens, so that the guests had the opportunity to enjoy the unique art works on a spectacular night.
The artists who accepted the creative invitation of the Embassy of Panama and participated in this exhibition, honored the event with their presence and were very excited about the promotion of their artworks.
In addition to an exceptional celebratory video created by the Panamanian Ministry of Culture for this special anniversary, the guests also enjoyed a unique anniversary video which was created with the initiative of the Embassy of Panama in Greece.
The Philharmonic Orchestra of the Municipality of Piraeus, responded to the call of the Embassy, and played the National Anthem of Panama on the Main Stage of the emblematic building of the Municipal Theater of Piraeus. The result of the creative video that was first shown during the event was remarkable.
Finally, it was great that the event was attended by 15 Panamanian Students who are currently in Greece because they study in the Webster University is a special students exchange program.
