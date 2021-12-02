A scalable and sustainable proposal with hydrogen as fuel to meet IMO2050 targets

The concept is based on combining the ship’s fuel (natural gas) with steam to produce hydrogen and CO 2 . Hydrogen will then be used directly in internal combustion engines or fuel cells,

without the need to be supplied and stored on board. The CO2 will be liquefied by the cryogenic stream of LNG that would be used as fuel anyway and stored on board for later disposal ashore for carbon storage and use. In case of tankers, the stored CO2 can also be used as inert gas.