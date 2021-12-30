Bold Aframax fleet repositioning pays off for Signal Maritime

Tanker pool manager

has achieved a significant increase in its Aframax Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) earnings thanks to a decision to increase the share of the fleet which has been trading west of Suez up to 70%.



Commenting on the performance, Signal Maritime CEO Panos Dimitracopoulos said: “This was a bold strategy based on detailed analysis of seasonality, COVID related effects and vessel supply-demand. Whilst the autumn move did have an impact on short-term performance, we were able to find attractive backhaul cargoes for the ships repositioning from East to West. Our considerable West exposure resulted in long and strong fronthauls significantly lifting our pool partners’ earnings. At the same time we have kept a sufficient local presence through cross-USG voyages.”

He added: “We love transparency and strongly believe that any interested party should be able to easily access the performance of all commercial management options. Therefore our

Signal Maritime manages two pools of 21 Aframax and16 MR tankers respectively.

The pools use Signal Ocean technology to boost freight trading performance. The software platform supplies Signal Maritime’s chartering team with detailed competitor intelligence, the best trade routes, CO2 and voyage profit estimates which enable the participating fleet to be deployed strategically. The patented technology continuously processes and combines streams of private and public data including AIS, tonnage lists, cargo lists, vessel positions, port costs, port line-ups and freight rates. Using advanced algorithms and AI, data is transformed into private and actionable insights on the freight market.

Today, companies controlling 60% of the world’s large tanker fleet and 47% of the corresponding crude cargoes are using Signal’s technology to boost freight trading performance. The technology can be accessed by clients or partners via an intuitive user interface or embedded directly into proprietary systems via its APIs.

About Signal Group

The Signal Group’s vision is to make global shipping more efficient, effective and profitable through the application of technology and market experience. Our passion for applied science & technology and understanding of the complex shipping business continues to open up new opportunities.

We achieve success through collaboration, research and investment. In just a few years we have built a huge maritime tech eco-system by combining cutting edge data science with deep shipping market experience.

The engine which drives our Signal Ocean Platform applies artificial intelligence & algorithms to clients’ unstructured data. It provides them with a customised and personalised view of the tanker, dry bulk and container markets. We help shipbrokers, owners and charterers achieve extraordinary performance by taking care of the mundane and computationally complex. Our platform enables commercial players to realise the best vessel deployment through increased triangulation, backhauls and consecutive voyage options.

This data-led approach powers our commercial tanker pool, Signal Maritime, enabling our chartering team to outperform its peers.

At the same time we are investing in the future by supporting early stage technology startups and entrepreneurs in the shipping, logistics and commodities space through Signal Ventures.

