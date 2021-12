Bureau Veritas validates Wind Assisted Propulsion System for a 1,800 TEU Container Vessel

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions, in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.For more information, visit https://marine-offshore.bureauveritas.com/ , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn Zéphyr & Borée is a maritime transport company.In a joint venture with the Jifmar company, it is currently building the Canopée cargo ship, the world’s first sailing cargo ship with a length of 121 meters and equipped with four wing sails allowing to reduce fuel consumption by 25%.Zéphyr & Borée is now diversifying and developing container ships equipped with sails, making it possible to offer a low-carbon transport service and to meet the regulatory constraints of future years.