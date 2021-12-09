Capt. Dimitrios Lemonidis appointed as the new Honorary Consul of Liberia in Greece

Capt. Dimitrios Lemonidis appointed as the new Honorary Consul of Liberia in GreeceDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 9th, 2021 The Government of the Republic of Liberia announced the appointment of Capt. Dimitrios Lemonidis as the new Honorary Consul of Liberia in Greece, based in the Attica region. This appointment was recently acknowledged by the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs as per the Hellenic Government Gazette published on November 5th, 2021.
Capt. Lemonidis has been a long-time supporter of the Liberian Registry, and has a distinguished career in the maritime industry. Capt. Lemonidis is the Founder and Chairman of Element Shipmanagement S.A and was previously a Co-Founding Principal of Ciel Shipmanagement S.A. Prior to his success as a ship-owner; Capt. Lemonidis was a senior executive of Germanischer Lloyd. The Government of Liberia looks forward to having Capt. Lemonidis carry forward Liberia’s economic, trade and investment endeavors in Greece, and is proud to have such an esteemed individual as part of its consular corps. All requests by Greek residents and entities for applicable Liberian services relating to its registry can be directed to Capt. Lemonidis’ Honorary Consul or the Liberian Registry directly.
The Government of Liberia has since relieved Capt. Nikolaos Soutos and Alexandros Soutos of their duties as Honorary Consuls of Liberia in Greece, and said information was transmitted to the Greek authorities.
The Government of the Republic of Liberia thanks Capt. Nikolaos Soutos for his many years of service as he retires from his role in Liberia’s Consular Corps.
Image: During Posidonia 2018 Capt. Dimitris Lemonidis was awarded with the Liberian Maritime Authority’s Commissioner’s Award for Excellence. Michalis Pantazopoulos LISCR Senior VP and Managing Director of LISCR Hellas, Dimitris Lemonidis, Liberian Commissioner James Kollie and Scott Bergeron LISCR CEO
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com