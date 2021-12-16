Costamare orders 8 newbuilding containerships and acquires another 7 bulk carriers

Costamare orders 8 newbuilding containerships and acquires another 7 bulk carriersDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 16th, 2021 Investing in the continuous renewal and expansion of its fleet the NYSE listed company Costamare Inc. has concluded contracts with an Asian shipyard for two new buildings each of 13,000 TEU capacity and has exercised options under a legally binding option agreement for two more new buildings of the same capacity and four new buildings each of 15,000 TEU capacity.
Delivery of the vessels under the executed contracts is expected between Q3 2023 and Q1 2024.
All eight new building vessels will commence long term charters with a leading liner company upon their deliveries.
The company also acquired seven dry bulk vessels M/V “Soho Trader”, 2015-built, 63,473 dwt, M/V “Soho Merchant”, 2015-built, 63,800 dwt, M/V “Star Damon”, 2012-built, 63,227 dwt, M/V “George P”, 2012-built, 81,569 dwt, M/V “Egyptian Mike”, 2011-built, 81,601 dwt, M/V “Belnor”, 2010-built, 58,018 dwt and M/V “Belstar”, 2009-built, 57,970 dwt.
The ships are expected to be delivered between December 2021 and January 2022.
Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, said: “We are pleased to expand our containership fleet and time charter coverage with the addition of modern and high specifications tonnage supported by long term charters.
During the year we chartered in total 47 container vessels adding contracted revenues of US $1.8 billion. Including the two recently concluded new building contracts and the options exercised, total contracted revenues amount to US $4.8 billion and the remaining weighted average time charter duration for the fleet is 6.3 years.
At the same time we are expanding our dry bulk fleet, bringing the total number of owned dry bulk vessels to 44, executing on our decision to invest in a liquid sector where supply is limited by a low orderbook and demand is being driven by increased infrastructure spending and commodity consumption.”
Costamare Inc has 47 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 79 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 586,000 TEU (including one secondhand vessel that we have agreed to acquire and two newbuild containerships currently under construction) and 44 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,379,000 DWT (including seven secondhand vessels that we have agreed to acquire).
