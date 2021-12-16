George Prokopiou receives Honorary Member of the National Order of Merit

George Prokopiou receives Honorary Member of the National Order of MeritDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 16th, 2021 The President of Malta granted Mr. George Prokopiou with the National Order of Merit and appointed as a Honorary Member. This Republic Day investiture ceremony took place on the 13th of December 2021 at the Palace in Valletta.
Mr. Prokopiou bought his first ship in 1971 and registered his fleet with the Malta flag in 1982, with the assistance of GM International Services Limited’s chairman, Mr. John A. Gauci-Maistre. Since starting his shipping business, Mr. Prokopiou has managed a fleet of over 500 vessels which include tankers, dry cargo, bulk carriers, and LNG tankers. In addition, he has also built over 100 vessels from scratch and owns the largest Malta-registered yacht, Dream, which measures 106.5-metres. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, which includes Dynacom Tankers, Sea Traders, and Dynagas. The latter is also an IPO on the NYC stock Exchange. A keen mind for engineering from a young age, Mr. Prokopiou obtained a civil engineering degree from the National Technical University of Athens.
Mr. Prokopiou received the accolade in recognition of his support and confidence in the Malta flag from the early days of its inception, as well as his being critical in the improvement of maritime policies and the related legal framework which makes Malta such an attractive flag to fly.
In October 2018, during the Malta Maritime Summit, a triparty meeting of Greece, Malta, and Cyprus took place onboard Motor Yacht Dream.
He is the second Greek ship-owner to receive a Republic Day honour after Mrs. Athina Martinos received Honorary Member of the National Order of Merit with officer grade in 2005.
GM International Services Ltd takes this opportunity to congratulate Mr. George Prokopiou, as well as thank him for choosing its services for almost 40 years.
Photo Credit: TVM
