Honoring the Three Great Powers of 1821 for their contribution to our National IndependenceDecember 2021, Environment & Culture Thursday, December 16th, 2021 On Thursday, December 9th, 2021 the Piraeus Marine Club featured a Bicentennial Celebration Luncheon, Honoring the Three Great Powers of 1821 for their contribution to our National Independence.
The second Event with Guest of Honor His Excellency, The Ambassador of The Russian Federation on the Hellenic Republic Mr Andrey M. Maslov.
Together with the Honorary Chief of the Hellenic Navy, Admiral Nikolaos Tsounis, developed the topic Entitled «Timeless Friendship between Russia and Greece»
The audience had the opportunity to raise questions to H.E. Mr. Andrey M. Maslov and Mr Nikolaos Tsounis and an engaging discussion ensued.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com