Honoring the Three Great Powers of 1821 for their contribution to our National IndependenceDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 On Tuesday, November 23rd, 2021 the Piraeus Marine Club featured a Bicentennial Celebration Luncheon, Honoring the Three Great Powers of 1821 for their contribution to our National Independence.
The Inaugural Event with Guest of Honor His Excellency, The British Ambassador to Greece Mr. Matthew Lodge.
Together with the Professor of Intl. Relations Mr. Thanos Veremis, they developed the historical topic Entitled «From Navarino to Net Zero: British and Greek Partnership on the Oceans from 1821 to the present»
The audience had the opportunity to raise questions to H.E. Mr. Matthew Lodge and Mr. Thanos Veremis and an engaging discussion ensued.
Image 1: His Excellency, The British Ambassador to Greece Mr Matthew Lodge during his speech at Piraeus Marine Club
Image 2: The President of Piraeus Marine Club Ms. Irene S. Daifas delivers honorary gifts to H.E. Mr Matthew Lodge and the Professor Mr. Thanos Veremis after the event
