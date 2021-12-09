Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 48 – Tuesday 7th December 2021 By Ilias Lalaounis, SnP Broker

Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 48 – Tuesday 7th December 2021 By Ilias Lalaounis, SnP BrokerDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 9th, 2021 As one of the best and worst years for the dry bulk and tanker market respectively draws to a close, we look into the evolution of fleet supply which will be critical for both sectors in driving the market balance in the next years.
During 2021, 357 Bulk Carriers were delivered with a total DWT of 35.1 million dwt or around 3,8% of the existing dry bulk fleet. Specifically, 85 VLOC/Capesize, 15 Post-Panamax, 85 Kamsarmax, 87 Supramax/Ultramax and 85 Handysize vessels were delivered. As the dry bulk freight market started to pick up early in 2021, both asset values and scrap prices increased inevitably. However, dry bulk ship recycling remained very low throughout the year, as booming freight rates prevailed over the incentive to scrap amid decade high scrap prices. YTD2021 only 67 bulk carriers have been reported sold for demo for approx. 6.0 million dwt (including about 0.34 million dwt of the self-dischargers). The majority were Handymax bulk carriers; i.e 39% or 26 out of 67 units that were demolished. Additionally, 12 Handysize, 8 Panamax, 8 Capes, 8 VLOC and 5 Self Discharges were reported scrapped. Even with scrapping activity below 2019 levels, the dry bulk fleet increased by approximately 3.2% y-o-y, slowing down from +4.0% y-o-y growth during the same period last year. What is more, dry bulk market disruptions during the previous 2 years, new environmental regulations and shipyards slots filled with containers continue to keep orderbook close to record low levels of 7.0% of the fleet, despite 2021 contracting having increased above 2019 levels. A low dry bulk order-book combined with most reputable ship yards quoting slots for 2024 onwards, means that we might see deliveries slippage increasing looking forward leading fleet growth to slow well below 2% over the next two years creating a more favorable dry bulk market environment for longer.
On the Tanker side, close to 200 units were delivered with a total DWT of about 23.8 million dwt – or equally to the Dry Bulk sector – around 3,8% of the existing Tanker fleet. Breaking down the deliveries by size, 33 VLCC, 20 Suezmax, 47 Aframax/LR2, 2 Panamax/LR1, 78 MR, 14 Handy and 5 Shuttle Tankers were delivered. YTD2021, more than double the dry bulk units were scrapped in dwt terms. More specifically, 123 units were demolished in total, with most of them being MR and Aframax Tankers (31 and 29 units respectively or 25% and 23,5% of the total Tanker demolitions). In addition to that, 28 Handysize, 13 VLCC, 8 Panamax, 8 Suezmax and finally 6 Shuttle Tanker units were scrapped. The total DWT of the Tanker vessels that got in the scrapyards ascended to multi year highs of approx. 12.5 million dwt (including about 587,000 of the Shuttle Tankers) supporting a slow down in combined crude and product tankers fleet growth to approx. 2.0% y-o-y vs 3.5% during the same period last year. Looking forward, tankers fleet growth is also expected to be limited on the back of a close to historical low orderbook of approx. 7.8% of the fleet, albeit with product tanker fleet expected to be growing at a lower pace vs crude tanker. More specifically, product tankers orderbook stands at a historical low of 6.0% of the fleet, while crude tankers orderbook has increased just above historical lows observed last year, currently at 8.2% of the fleet, with VLCCs and Suezmax consisting 60% and 23% of the orderbook respectively. Product tankers already seem to be leading the recovery with supply dynamics justifying this amongst other factors, while crude tankers are expected to follow, despite the fact that the latter are more exposed to geopolitical strategies amongst major oil producers.
Chartering (Wet: Stable- / Dry: Firmer)
With strong profits in the Capesize and Panamax sectors being the main driving force, the dry bulk market remained on an upward path last week. The BDI today (07/12/2021) closed at 3,352 up by 334 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (30/11/2021) levels. Pressure in the crude carrier market was evident. Despite some w-o-w improvements on rates, the overall sentiment was uninspiring with earnings across all sizes hovering below OPEX levels for another week. The BDTI today (07/12/2021) closed at 764, an increase of 43 points, and the BCTI at 676, an increase of 40 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (30/11/2021) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Stable+ / Dry: Firmer)
The love for secondhand dry bulk units resumed during the past days with a plethora of deals materializing. As far as the tanker SnP realm, appetite for crude units is limited with clean tankers almost monopolizing owners’ interest. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “NEW CORAL” (297,580dwt-blt ‘10, China), which was sold to Greek owner, Aeolos Management for a price in the region of $38.5m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “CAPE TREASURE” (180,201dwt-blt ‘07, Japan), which was sold to South Korean owner, Five Oceans for a price in the region of $21.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable+)
As we are heading towards the end of 2021, it is evident that the industry has been anything but quiet, with the number of deals surfacing during the past weeks highlighting that the appetite for container and gas carrier units has not slowed down. At the same time, bulker units continued to attract healthy interest amidst a booming freight market. More specifically, Chinese financial leasing HuaXia inked an agreement with Nantong Xiangyu and Chengxi shipyard. Each yard will build four 63,500dwt, with the option for four more at Chengxi. On the gas carrier front, GasLog ordered four 174,000cbm units at DSME while Kawasaki yard secured an order for two LPG fuelled 86,700cbm VLGC/ammonia carriers from NYK. Lastly, an LOI was inked between OM Maritime and Hyundai Hi for the construction of two firm plus two optional dual-fuelled 8,000teu container units for a price of 119.0 million each while Navios returned to Zhoushan Changhong for the construction of two firm plus two optional conventionally fuelled 5,300teu boxships at a price of $62.5 million each.
Demolition (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
There was an overall decrease in the offered average scrap prices across the main Indian-subcontinent markets last week. The activity was also subdued, with a limited number of deals materializing. Both supply and demand pace has slowed; breakers are reluctant to offer at the prevailing levels waiting for a downward correction, while tanker owners who were the main source of the demo supply took a step back, with the prospect of a stronger freight market ahead. Indeed, both Bangladeshi and Pakistani breakers have reduced their bids with the purchasing power of latter being affected by the depreciation of PKR resulting in a slowdown in buying interest. Lastly, India lags behind its neighbors’ competitors amidst a notable decline in steel plate prices in the region. As a result, buyers were mostly focused on more specialized units with a bunch of StSt chemical tankers having concluded recently. Average scrap prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 330-605/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $320-595/ldt.
