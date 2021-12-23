Intermodal Weekly Market Report – Week 50, Tuesday 21st December 2021 By George Kallianiotis, Valuation Department

Intermodal Weekly Market Report – Week 50, Tuesday 21st December 2021 By George Kallianiotis, Valuation DepartmentDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 As an outstanding year for the dry bulk freight market comes to a close, so does a thriving year for the SnP market which can only be compared to 2007 in terms of number of deals, registering a c. +60% y-o-y increase at approx. 740 deals YTD2021. On a quarterly basis, SnP interest varied, partly tracking the freight momentum in the different sizes with the geared bulkers taking over approx. 65% of the deals throughout the year.
During Q1, Supramax Bulkers (Jan: 37.5%, Feb: 39%, Mar: 26.8% of total deals) were the best Sellers followed by the Handysize tonnage (Jan: 16%, Feb & Mar: 22%). Panamax and Ultramax vessels hit their best in January 2021 (17% and 8% respectively) while Kamsarmax and Handymax in February (18,6% and 1,6% respectively). Finally, Capesize vessels were behind the Handysize in March 2021 (17%).
The second Quarter began with the Capesize (20%) as best sellers, along with an inflection in Capesize rates, while Handysize vessels held the first place the next two months (May: 40%, Jun: 34%). Supramax and Panamax (Supramax: 33.8% and Panamax: 19.4%) were behind the Handysizes in May and June 2021 respectively. Kamsarmax and Ultramax bulkers held the third place in April and June 2021 respectively (Kamsarmax: 15.8% and Ultramax: 19.4%) while Handymax hit their best the last month of the quarter (3%).
During the third quarter, Handysize were in the first place (Jul: 33.3%, Aug: 31.7%, Sep: 38%) followed by Supramaxes (Jul: 23.8%, Aug: 27%, Sep: 22%). Ultamax bulkers (19%) followed the Supramaxes in July 2021 while Capesizes were in the third place in August & September 2021 (14% and 12%). Panamax (9.5%) & Kamsarmax bulkers (10.8%) held the fourth place in July and September 2021 respectively while Handymax bulkers (4.7%) hit their best in August 2021.
During the last quarter – up to date, Handysize were best Sellers the first two months (Oct: 32.5%, Nov: 26%) while Supramaxes (38.9%) the last one. Capesize (20%) followed the Handysizes in October 2021 while Kamsarmaxes and Ultramaxes were in the third place during the first-last and the second month of the quarter respectively (Kamsarmax: 15%, Ultramax: 26%). Panamaxes and Handymax vessels hit their best during the second month of the quarter (Panamax: 8.5%, Handymax: 3%).
Chartering (Wet: Firmer / Dry: Softer)
Capesize market underperformance paved the way for a sharp BDI decline. Panamax sector was also under pressure while geared sizes suffered minor decreases with both Supramax and Handysize T/C earnings ending up the week above their bigger counterparts. The BDI today (21/12/2021) closed at 2,294 down by 638 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (14/12/2021) levels. The tanker SnP activity took a break last week with only a handful of units changing hands. On the other hand, Dry bulk secondhand activity was healthy with Handysize units almost monopolizing buyer’s interest. The BDTI today (21/12/2021) closed at 801, an increase of 6 points, and the BCTI at 798, a decrease of 55 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (14/11/2021) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable+)
The tanker SnP activity took a break last week with only a handful of units changing hands. On the other hand, dry bulk secondhand activity was healthy with handysize units almost monopolizing buyers’ interest. In the tanker sector, we had the sale of the “GUANABARA” (106,045dwt-blt ‘07, Japan), which was sold to Greek buyers for a price in the region of low $16.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “BELOCEAN” (58,018dwt-blt ‘11, China), which was sold to German buyers for a price in the region of $19.6m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable-)
The activity was limited in the newbuilding realm. It seems that the Christmas period lull has affected contracting activity as only two orders came to light during the past days. However, with the exception of the crude carrier market which saw limited interest in newbuilding projects during the secondhand half of this year, interest for the rest of the segments was huge with Gas carrier and Container orders playing the major role in shipyards‘ profitability. In terms of last week’s orders, Taiwanese owner Taiwan Navigation ordered two 63,500dwt units at Oshima for an undisclosed price, while Chinese owner CenerTech inked a deal for the construction of one 12,000cbm LNG bunkering vessel at Nantong CIMC yard.
Demolition (Wet: Stable- / Dry: Stable-)
The demolition prices have stabilized during the past days amidst a continuing shortage of fresh units in the market. Despite the steel plate prices collapse, especially in India, and the historical depreciation of both the PKR and TRY currencies, owners who are willing to dispose of their units will still enjoy significantly healthy levels. However, interest in such an option is not very popular with owners preferring to work their vessels on the spot market and with tanker units being the main source of scrap. Having said that, Bangladeshi buyers have managed to attract some of their interest, offering the highest bids compared to their Pakistani counterparts whose purchasing power is pressured by the ongoing PRK devaluation. At the same time, India seems unable to compete for the conventional tonnage amid the sharp steel plate decrease that the local market has witnessed during the past weeks, focusing now almost exclusively on the HKC green tonnage.
