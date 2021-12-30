Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 51 Market insight by Tamara Apostolou, Research Director of Intermodal

Intermodal Weekly Market Report / Week 51 Market insight by Tamara Apostolou, Research Director of IntermodalDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 30th, 2021 At the beginning of 2021, leading macro indicators were clear about an imminent surge in commodity prices, which ended up exceeding expectations and firing inflation to multi year highs, with the dry bulk market benefitting tremendously. A series of other factors related to increased congestion and fleet inefficiencies between basins provided additional support lifting freight rates to more than 13-year highs in early Q4. As we are heading into the start of 2022, we would like to share some of our dry bulk outlook views, while recognizing that contrary to early 2021, leading growth indicators are mixed this time, just as energy prices have skyrocketed and fiscal and monetary policies are diverging between China and the rest of the world.
Asset Values: We expect asset values to remain elevated – albeit with limited upside in the medium term – and the overall emphasis to shift to modern-energy efficient units given the upcoming decarbonization targets. RISK: Appreciating dollar could keep steel prices in check and hinder value upside in the medium term along with low seasonality during Q1 2022 particularly for the largest dry bulk asset class.
Dry Bulk Fleet: Supply Growth to Decelerate over the next 2 years. Nominal Fleet growth projected to grow below 2% over the next two years on the back of low orderbook (~7% of the fleet) and increased shipyards’ deliveries slippage rate following the 2021 flurry in container vessels orders. Supply chains are likely to continue to be constrained in the short term with congestion at Pacific ports more pronounced during the earlier part of the year supported by the peak of La Nina, but expected to eventually ease within 2022 also depending on COVID restrictions. Carbon Intensity Indicator Compliance (CII) from 2023 onwards to potentially keep vessels’ speeds in check already from next year and further reduce the fleet’s effective supply.
Dry Bulk Demand: Contraction of new social financing growth amid China’s deleveraging efforts during 2H2021– particularly on the property front – has temporarily put a lid on the country’s industrial growth. The need for monetary policy easing is rising – early signs are emerging that the PBOC will frontload liquidity injection in the coming months via different monetary tools – including an RRR cut that recently took place – for the prioritization of healthy economic growth. China’s industrial growth is expected to reaccelerate after the Winter Olympics in February, with Q2 2022 onwards being the inflection point. Major iron ore miners are expected to increase seaborne supplies, particularly if iron ore supply tightness during 1H2022 keeps prices elevated. China’s bauxite imports are expected to increase further in 2022 to cover the large aluminium deficit, with Guinea bauxite exports supporting ton-miles for Capesize 2H2022. Rest of the world crude steel output continues to rise and absorbs scrap supplies. Minor bulks and steel demand to be further supported during the next year and beyond by the US’s 1 trillion infrastructure stimulus, although the East to West steel arbitrage trade is likely to soften in 2022, as the price differential between international and China’s steel prices narrows. RISK: Countercyclical deleveraging efforts by China as global growth stayed strong has led to a contraction in new floor space under construction and is partly behind the accumulation of iron ore stockpiles at Chinese ports, a trend that is expected to reverse in 2H2022. Coal restocking to continue 1H2022 to fill in energy shortages but likely to wane during 2H2022.
Overall, the easing of inflation expected by lead macro analysts from 2H2022 means more supplies hit the market to allow for restocking of major commodities that supply shortages did not allow to take place during 2021. However, as more seaborne supplies hit the market, fleet inefficiencies between the Atlantic and the Pacific that led to the 2021 freight surge and the large transatlantic premiums will also wane in our view and have a cooling effect on freight momentum, as well as on the large transatlantic earnings premiums that we saw during 2H2021. As a general comment, while dry bulk earnings are expected to remain elevated, market performance is likely to diverge amongst sizes and across the quarters, with the geared segment likely to outperform during 1H 2022.
Chartering (Wet: Softer / Dry: Softer)
With the exception of the Panamax size which ended up the week with gains, the rest of the sizes witnessed discounts with Capesize sector suffering the most. The BDI today (28/12/2021) closed at 2,217 down by 77 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (21/12/2021) levels. This year is ending with pressure being visible across all regions in the crude carrier sector. The BDTI today (28/12/2021) closed at 786, a decrease of 15 points, and the BCTI at 788, a decrease of 10 points compared to previous Tuesday’s (21/11/2021) levels.
Sale & Purchase (Wet: Softer / Dry: Stable+)
The secondhand market followed the same momentum of the previous week. A small number of tanker SnP deals took place with the owners focusing on the dry bulk sector. In the tanker sector, In the LR2 sector we had the sale of the “PROSTAR” (115,643dwt-blt ‘19, S. Korea), which was sold to Greek buyers for a price in the region of $52.0m. On the dry bulker side sector, we had the sale of the “SAKURA” (229,069dwt-blt ‘10, Japan), which was sold to Singapore based owner, Winning for a price in the region of $23.5m.
Newbuilding (Wet: Softer / Dry: Firmer)
The newbuilding market activity was healthy during the past days. Interest for bulker units was noticeable, followed by two LNG orders and a lone boxship newbuilding contract. More specifically, in the dry bulk sector, Bocimar, a subsidiary of CMB group, ordered a pair of 210,000dwt ammonia-ready units at Qingdao Beihai for an undisclosed price. At the same time, HuaXia FL concluded two more Ultramaxes, this time at NACKS yard while Wisdom Marime concluded a deal for the construction of one 40,000dwt vessel at Hakodate shipyard. As far as the LNG orders are concerned, both CSSC Leasing and CMES inked an LOI for one firm plus one optional 175,000cbm unit at Jiangnan and DSIC shipyards respectively. Lastly, Hong Kong based owner TS Lines, ordered two 7,000teu boxships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao in China for an undisclosed price.
Demolition (Wet: Stable- / Dry: Stable-)
As we are reaching the end of 2021, the outlook in the demolition market remains the same as in previous weeks. The scarcity of fresh units continues to shape the offered levels of the Indian subcontinent buyers who have maintained the bids at mid-high $500/ldt. Bangladesh is leading the course, followed by Pakistan where breakers managed to secure a number of units before the end of the year. Pressure remains on the Indian demolition market as the steel plate price correction has stalled buyers’ appetite for fresh tonnage at the time of writing. As a result, the gap in offered scrap prices with their Indian-subcontinent counterparts is too wide to allow them to compete for the limited vintage tonnage in the region. Lastly, in Turkey, both the domestic and imported scrap prices have declined last week. At the same time, the Turkish Lira has recovered a large share of its losses, hovering now at the mid-high 11.0/USD. However, the strong TRY fluctuation had an adverse effect on trading activity with the market remaining overall quiet. Average scrap prices in the different markets this week for tankers ranged between 330-600/ldt and those for dry bulk units between $320-590/ldt.
