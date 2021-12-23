Latsco partners with Orca AI to increase fleet navigation safety

Latsco partners with Orca AI to increase fleet navigation safetyDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 Orca AI, the industry leading AI-based navigation safety platform, has partnered with Greece’s Latsco Shipping Limited, to enable their liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet to increase its situational awareness and navigate safely on congested waterways.
Orca’s AI-powered maritime avoidance collision system utilises computer vision sensors and thermal cameras to provide real-time alerts on potentially hazardous events. The platform provides operators with greater visibility on those events with actionable insights to help reduce their probability in the future.
The intelligence gained through Orca AI significantly aids maritime safety, which is facing a myriad of challenges, exacerbated by the pandemic. Nearly 4,000 maritime accidents occur annually and are caused by low situational awareness in congested areas and human error, as well as a fundamental lack of insight and insufficient data on potential incidents.
Mr. George Margaronis, CEO of Latsco Shipping Limited: “Orca AI is a key component in our efforts to increase the safety of our fleets. As waterways are becoming more congested, we believe that Orca AI’s situational awareness navigation capabilities will enable our Seafarers to identify risky situations in real-time and reduce safety events”.
Mr. Yarden Gross, CEO, and co-founder of Orca AI: “We are thrilled that an industry leader as Latsco Shipping Limited has chosen Orca AI. Greek shipping has always been a cornerstone of global sea transport, and today it leads in adopting new cutting-edge technologies. We’re delighted to accompany Latsco and Greek Shipowners as they continue to guide the way at sea.”
About: Latsco Shipping Limited was originally established in the 1940s when the company’s founder, Captain John S. Latsis, first ventured into passenger and commercial deep-sea shipping. Spanning over 70 years of experience in the shipping industry, the company originally operated under the name “Petrola International S.A.”. Throughout the years, the Group has operated a fleet of over 100 vessels, ranging from Ultra Large Crude Carriers (ULCCs) to dry cargo vessels. Today, as Latsco Shipping Limited, the company operates a fleet of 28 vessels on the water comprised of 16 product tankers,10 LPG carriers and 2 LNG carriers and has an orderbook of four Very Large Crude Carriers with expected deliveries in 2022. Learn more at www.latsco.com
About Orca AI: Headquartered in Israel and founded in 2018, Orca AI provides an intelligent safety platform for the maritime industry to prevent collisions. Founded by two experienced naval technology experts, Yarden Gross and Dor Raviv, Orca AI’s technology helps ships get an accurate, real-time view of the environment by combining new sensors with existing onboard systems to aid crews in making more informed navigation decisions, improving safety in crowded waterways. Moreover, Orca AI bridges between ocean going ships to the shore side providing shipping companies with actionable insights regarding the safety of their fleet. Designed specifically for the maritime environment, their innovative system is the first of its kind for the commercial shipping industry. Learn more at www.orca-ai.io/
