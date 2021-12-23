Margetis Maritime Consulting expands to ESG standards in shipping

Margetis Maritime Consulting expands to ESG standards in shippingDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 Following the trend for innovative and sustainable solutions in shipping Margetis Maritime expands to the sector of ESG standards and sustainability.
The company which is involved in P&I and H&I claims, yachting, repairs/conversions and offshore has adapted its services to the current market requirements.
This year Margetis Maritime also celebrates its 15-year anniversary, 2006-2021 and marks this unique occasion obtaining the Green Award certification in an event which reflected the continuous efforts of Margetis Maritime for reliable and quality services.
In view of this development the managing director of Margetis Maritime announced the establishment of a dedicated dept which is involved in environmental issues, quality assurance and new regulations, the MARGETIS ESG & SUSTINABILITY DPT to deal with the environmental climate change and energy transition.
Mr. Margetis said that the company sets the standards for operating socially and environmentally conscious in order to screen potential investors/clients giving the first example and publish our first sustainability report.
Margetis Maritime has also obtained ISO 14001 and developed an integrated ESG strategy which includes the following tasks: ESG assessment & gap analysis, materiality assessment/analysis, ESG corporate strategy, action plan, KPIs – sustainability reporting and communication strategy.
The company also offers Environmental Consulting services such as:
- USG related viability & audits.
- Decarbonization, EEXI CII compliance, environmental regulatory SEEMP, EU MRV, BWMS, SOx, NOx and plans.
The company has introduced NEW SERVICES such as Quality & Vetting, TMSA Inspections preventing & pre-rightship inspections, surveys & consulting along with surveyors in Houston, Dubai, Mumbai and Singapore and Dry BMS Consultation & full ISM.
For the new year the company will also announce the creation of a new dept which will mark the company’s transition in a new era of shipping.
