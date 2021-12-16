Renewable Synthetic LNGDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 16th, 2021 SEA-LNG exists to support the ongoing development of the LNG decarbonisation pathway and is dedicated to helping shipping thrive through the energy transition. The end goal of this pathway, to deliver net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, requires the production of synthetic LNG from renewable electricity.
Renewable synthetic LNG, chemically identical to fossil LNG, but carbon-neutral, has made big advances in recent months. However, anyone reading about the LNG pathway could easily be confused by the variety of terms used to describe the carbon-neutral forms of the fuel.
Renewable – It is produced from renewable electricity, for example solar and wind, and carbon from sustainable biomass or captured directly from the air around us.
Synthetic – It is manufactured through established technological processes and is not based on fossil-fuels nor derived directly from biomass.
LNG – It is chemically identical to the fuel used in shipping for more than 50 years. Implicit in this is that it can be burned in existing LNG-fuelled ships and utilise the existing network of supply infrastructure.
Read the full blog, Let’s call it Renewable Synthetic LNG, on the SEA-LNG website, click here. ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com