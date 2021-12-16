Renewable synthetic LNG, chemically identical to fossil LNG, but carbon-neutral, has made big advances in recent months. However, anyone reading about the LNG pathway could easily be confused by the variety of terms used to describe the carbon-neutral forms of the fuel.

It is produced from renewable electricity, for example solar and wind, and carbon from sustainable biomass or captured directly from the air around us.

It is manufactured through established technological processes and is not based on fossil-fuels nor derived directly from biomass.

It is chemically identical to the fuel used in shipping for more than 50 years. Implicit in this is that it can be burned in existing LNG-fuelled ships and utilise the existing network of supply infrastructure.

