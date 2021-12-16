Seanergy Maritime Awarded ‘‘The Dry Cargo Company of the Year’’ at the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards 2021

Seanergy Maritime Awarded ‘‘The Dry Cargo Company of the Year’’ at the Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards 2021December 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 16th, 2021 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has received “The Dry Cargo Company for the Year” award by Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards that took place in Athens, Greece on December 3, 2021.
Based on nominations from the wider shipping community assessed by a distinguished panel of industry judges, the Lloyds List Greek Shipping Awards highlight the year’s top performers in the industry. Since 2004, the Annual Lloyd’s List Greek Shipping Awards have been recognizing the best in the dynamic worldwide shipping industry.
In his introductory speech, Nigel Lowry, the Lloyds List Greek Correspondent, emphasized not only the successful financial transformation of the Company, but also its sole concentration on the Capesize sector following the Company’s 70% fleet increase during 2021 only, as well as Seanergy’s ability to navigate remarkably through unprecedently adverse market conditions.
Stamatis Tsantanis, the Chairman & CEO of Seanergy, accompanied the receipt of the award with a short yet meaningful speech: “There are no words to describe the honor and pride I feel for Seanergy to receive this award. What a year it was for our Company to achieve all these milestones, becoming one of the most prominent capesize drybulk Companies globally!
“Nothing of that would be possible without the dream team that Seanergy has in the office, without the dream team that Seanergy has onboard our ships! And nothing, of course, is possible without big sacrifices on a personal and family level.
I would like to say a big thanks to our shareholders, our Board of Directors, our seafarers, my colleagues and my family.
“The landscape of shipping is transforming very, very rapidly. There are so many changes to happen in the next few years, that the industry has not experienced in at least 20 years. Seanergy will continue to be at the forefront of these developments in a very leading position!”
