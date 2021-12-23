Tototheo Maritime Co-CEO rises in Lloyd’s List Top 100

Tototheo Maritime Co-CEO rises in Lloyd’s List Top 100December 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 23rd, 2021 Despina Panayiotou Theodosiou, Tototheo Maritime Co-CEO has once again been listed in the Lloyd’s List Top 100 most influential people in shipping internationally. This is the fifth consecutive year on which Mrs Theodosiou is included in the prestigious ranking; this year she is featured at number 89.
The annual rundown of Lloyd’s List’s ensures tribute is paid to those with a true drive to bring real and meaningful changes to an industry requiring leadership in a period of profound disruption.
Having been in the spotlight in the recent years also in her capacity as WISTA International President, Mrs Theodosiou, has been a leading figure on the global maritime scene, promoting diversity and inclusion as drivers for sustainability. Adding to this, Mrs Theodosiou is well versed and a strong promoter of the causal relation between technology and diversity making it a priority for the shipping industry in order to remain relevant and competitive in a fast-changing sector.
Mrs Theodosiou holds key positions in focal bodies within the Maritime Industry as well as public governance. Indicatively, she is a Board Member of the Cyprus Shipping Chamber and President of the Board of Directors of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus.
Tototheo Maritime specializes in innovative, efficient and functional solutions in the fields of digitalization, satellite and radio communication, automation and navigation systems. Headquartered in Cyprus and we have our own office in Greece and partner offices in Dubai and Singapore. Our vast experience in the maritime sector provides us with the unique advantage of in depth understanding of our customers’ needs combined with our dynamic approach towards innovative technologies, thus allowing our clients to generate more value out of their daily operations.
Tototheo Maritime operates in a connected dynamic and sustainable maritime sector, supported by reliable and efficient connectivity and innovative technologies – all underpinned by the Tototheo values. We conduct our business with honesty and transparency, offering equal terms of treatment without prejudice. Our team’s foremost goal is to listen and confidently trek into the future while keeping a firm link to the present.
ELNAVI Newsletter
More information: ELNAVI,
19, Aristidou str., Piraeus 185 31,
Tel.: +30 210 45.22.100, e-mail: elnavimagazine@gmail.com