Weekly Market Update – Week 47 / 22nd – 28th November 2021 By Yiannis Vamvakas, Research Analyst Allied Shipbroking

Weekly Market Update – Week 47 / 22nd – 28th November 2021 By Yiannis Vamvakas, Research Analyst Allied ShipbrokingDecember 2021, Shippings News Thursday, December 2nd, 2021 Renewed concerns over COVID-19 are mounting around the globe, after the news of the new “omicron” variant, threaten once again global economic recovery. Worries are even more intense in the tanker market, where we have yet to see any significant freight rate rebound emerge. The mixed news of the last few weeks have been further fueling the uncertainty that is already dominating the oil market.
The disappointing oil demand figures of 2020 hurt the market significantly, with data illustrating a drop of around 8.5% y-o-y. The restrictions imposed in movements globally, the subdued economic activity and the poor sentiment trimmed oil consumption. In contrast to this drop, total oil tanker fleet continued to grow in 2020 by almost 3% (compounding over the 2.6% rise noted in 2019), upsetting the balance in the market.
This year, we have seen an improvement in the demand – supply dynamics, as interest for crude oil shipments started to mount, while newbuilding deliveries started to stall. However, the freight rebound so far has not been impressive, maintaining rates at their lowest point in over a decade. The significant rise in oil prices during 2021 undoubtedly played a role in this diminished interest. The current demand outlook is encouraging for 2022, with the latest IEA and OPEC data showing demand of around 100.6 – 100.9 mbpd, approximately 3.5% higher y-o-y. Nevertheless, these latest developments in the pandemic could well shift these latest estimates, given how any and all restrictions on movements effect demand for oil and petroleum products. On the pricing front, the recent decision by OPEC+ to maintain its plan for additional production is likely to curb oil prices, a factor that could boost interest for oil shipments given how inventories in both Europe and the US have plummeted. Finally, fleet growth will also playing a significant role, with the most recent estimates now showing a rise of around 1.8% for 2022, helping close the demand and supply gap even further.
Tanker owners have seen a disheartening 2020, followed by a transitional year so far. Despite the slight improvement seen in recent months, we are still far short from a balance that could drive a strong freight market rebound. The current fundamentals may well be on a positive track, yet the current uncertainty and prospects of a fresh series of global lockdown measures could set things off track and back to square one. At the same time however all this could help retain fleet growth at moderate levels, eventually leading to a much better market balance taking shape down the line.
Freight Market / Dry Bulkers / Spot Market
Capesize – A rather mixed week took place for the bigger size segment, with the overall market though, finishing the week on a positive trend. The BCI 5TC figure rose by 8.2%, sustained at the same time, above the US$ 30,000/day mark. In the separate trade regions, weather uncertainty added considerable pressure on the ex—North Asia routes, while on the other hand, the Brazil to Asia route moved on a bullish track. Given that all the main trades moved relatively attuned upwards, it well be interesting to see if they are able to hold this upward momentum.
Panamax – Rather inline with the above, things here too moved on a positive trajectory as of the past week, with the BPI TCA figure closing on Friday at US$ 23,586/day. This improved scene can be seen as a mere reflection of a stronger Atlantic market, given both the healthier demand levels and fixing activity in the region. Given the positive track in other core trades (albeit marginal in some cases), the recent rebound is somehow slowly taking a solid face.
Supramax – A slight improvement took place for the Supramax/Ultramax size segment, with the BSI TCA figure closing on Friday at US$ 25,472/day. At the same time, there were no significant shifts noted across the main trade regions, with the plethora of those having finished the week on a positive mark.
Handysize – The decreasing momentum in the Handysize market continued for yet another week, albeit on marginal terms. For the time being, it seems early to fully argue whether the market has reached its periodical resistance levels, with overall returns shifting on its previous prolonged upward orbit over the upcoming weeks.
Freight Market / Tankers / Spot Market
Crude Oil Carriers – The downward continuation was sustained for yet another week in the crude oil freight market, with the benchmark BDTI figure losing a further 5.4% of its value. In the VL’s market, we witnessed a marginal softening in both Middle Eastern and West African numbers. In the Suezmaxes, we saw a considerable pressure in both the WAF-UKC and BSEA-Med routes. Notwithstanding this, the MEG-Med trade succeeded a w-o-w growth of 8.9%. Finally, in the Aframaxes, we noticed a negative pressure across all the main trades.
Oil Products – On the DPP front, ended in the red for the majority of main routes. The main loser was the Med trade, given the drop of around WS20 (16.5% de-cline). The ARA-USG followed closely with a correction of 9%, while on the other hand, the Caribs-USG routes remained relatively stable. On the CPP front, the scene was rather mixed as of the past week, with most of the benchmark trades closing on Friday on a negative tone. However, opposite to the general trend, the Cont-USAC route experienced gains of more than 25%.
Sale & Purchase /Newbuilding Orders
The overall newbuilding market moved on a relatively mediocre trajectory as of the past week, given the limited number of fresh projects coming to light. In the dry bulk sector, things were in clamp-down mode as of late, seemingly inline, with the recent negative and volatile trends noted from the side of earnings. Notwithstanding this, thinking about the general market sentiment that remains relatively robust, as well as, the fact that freight rates already seem to be on the rise once again, we may well expect many firm orders to emerge before the close of the year. In the tanker market, we have not seen any fresh flow in terms of new orders during the past week or so, with the sector indicating continuous ups and downs in buying appetite. As mentioned previously, a more sustainable freight market regime is needed, before any sort of stability returns to the overall buying appetite. Finally, in the containership sector, we continue seeing a relatively “healthy” appetite hold.
Sale & Purchase / Secondhand Sales
On the dry bulk side, we saw activity return at a firm pace. This came rather inline with the recent (modest) recovery mode that is taking shape in earnings, although it looks to be with a slight downward correction in asset prices. With buying appetite remaining healthy at the same time, we can expect a firm SnP market in the near term.
On the tanker side, it was a relatively robust week for the SnP market, given the good number of transactions coming to light. Despite the absence of the bigger size segments (namely Suezmaxes and VLCCs), overall volume was supported adequately, with a handful of en bloc deals playing their part to this. It is true at the same time, that we have seen lately improvement in both sentiment and buying appetite, that has been already reflected (to some extent) in asset price levels. While many think that a recovery is somewhere around the corner, especially after such an extended uninspiring period, we can expect many interesting sales taking place the upcoming period.
Sale & Purchase / Demolition Sales
A rather uninspiring period for the ship recycling market seems to be already in motion, given both limited activity and softening offered scrap price levels across some of the main demo destinations. More specifically, in Bangladesh, there is no considerable movement from the side of End Buyers, who seemingly have adopted more of a “wait and see” mode, given the corrections in steel plates that have been noticed. However, the overall market there indicates stability and could potential be ready to move on any available unit being pushed forward. In India, things remained on a negative trend, given the pressure on steel price levels, with the local currency though, remaining relatively stable. In Pakistan, local Buyers seem to be in no rush to push things forward (despite the recent improvements noted there in steel prices), as they seem more interested to cautiously follow the pace of their main competitors. Finally, for other demo destinations, the Turkish market seems to still be in relative disarray as part of the problematic state of the Turkish Lira.
Trade Indicators / Markets / Currencies / Commodities
International Seaways has struck a deal to finance its new dual-fuel VLCCs using Chinese sale-and-leaseback cash.
The New York-listed US owner said China’s Bank of Communications (Bocomm) has bought the 300,000-dwt ships set for delivery from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering in South Korea in the first quarter of 2023.
The deal with Bocomm kicks in once construction begins on the first tanker this month.
The funding will run to $245m, with bareboat charters back to Inter-national Seaways over seven years from delivery.
DSME priced the vessels at $100m each in a statement last December.
International Seaways has unspecified purchase options attached to the financing.
It is the second major sale-leaseback financing entered into by Sea-ways in less than a month. Source: Tradewinds
